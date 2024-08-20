New Musical NEW WORLD COMIN' Kicks Off The Encore Theatre's 16th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Encore Theatre's 16th season opens with the world premiere of the new musical NEW WORLD COMIN', running from September 12-22, 2024.

At a time when it seems like the whole world is changing once again, New World Comin', a ‘60s jukebox musical, remembers another time when rights for women was an idea about to explode. Set in 1968, three childhood friends —Mickey, Sharon, and Bonnie— leave Moose Town, Minnesota in a VW bus, headed to New York City for a singing contest — but what happens when life comes along for the ride?

With music made famous by such artists as Cass Elliot, Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Hurricane Smith, Martha and the Vandellas, and Bobby Vee, New World Comin' was conceived and written by Dexter resident Dayle Ann Hunt, who is an award-winning playwright and recent transplant from New York City. The show's concept began as a project for Artistic Director Dan Cooney and his students at Chicago College of the Performing Arts, and has continued to grow from there. Now fresh off a reading in New York City, producers Judith Manocherian (Broadway credits include The Wiz, The Prom (Drama Desk Award), and Once on This Island (Tony Award)) and Joseph Romano (Brooklyn Heights Productions) are bringing New World Comin' to Dexter for a first mounting of this timely musical.

The New York creative team includes director Terry Berliner (Broadway credits include The Lion King and The Sound of Music, as well as the associate director and choreographer for On Cedar Street at Berkshire Theatre Group), and music director/arranger, Seth Farber, who has played and conducted over 20 Broadway shows.

The talented cast includes Encore favorite David Moan (Oklahoma!, 42nd Street, A Christmas Story), Shaun White (Oklahoma!, Crazy for You) and Mariah Colby (Mamas and Papas Tribute, Spring Awakening at Flint Rep). Making their Encore debuts are Charly Dannis, who was part of the original NYC reading, recent U-M grad Gabriella Palminteri, and recent University of Buffalo grad Kira Whitehead.

Encore audiences will be the first to experience this brand-new production, which is being brought to life by a talented Encore team. The 1960s set design is by Sarah Tanner, who also serves as The Encore's technical director, with vintage props by Anne Donevan, assisted by Jennifer Colby. Lighting design is by Joseph R. Walls, assisted by Lauren Spiegel; sound design is by Chris Goosman, with Jasper Watson as sound engineer. Costumes are designed by Marilee Dechart, wardrobe supervisor is Abby Hall with Gayle E. Martin on hair and makeup. Alexander Kunitz is the PSM with Resident ASM/Production Supervisor Emma Hutchinson, and ASM Bee Rose.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be part of the development journey for this exciting new musical!" says Encore's producing artistic director, Dan Cooney. "This is a wonderful and important opportunity for the creative team and producers of New World Comin'. Bringing this first fully realized production to life allows us to see what shines and where we can improve, making it an invaluable chance to create the best show possible together."

New World Comin' runs September 12 - 22. Tickets are available for purchase online (theencoretheatre.org), or by contacting The Encore's box office at 734.268.6200 and range from $28-$57, with $20 student/theatre industry rush tickets at the door (subject to availability).

About The Encore:

The Encore is an award-winning, non-profit professional theatre company with a rich history of delivering exceptional entertainment. A cornerstone of the local arts scene for the past 16 years, The Encore continues to inspire creativity and provide unforgettable experiences to the Great Lakes Region. The Encore is supported in part by grants from Benard L. Maas Foundation, Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Ann Arbor Area Community Fund, Dexter Community Fund, and by generous donations from many individual supporters and volunteers.

Comments