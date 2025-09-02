NORMA & WANDA Comes to The Purple Rose Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) has announced the first production of their 35th season, “Norma & Wanda” a 20th Anniversary production of the comedy by Jeff Daniels, which originally premiered at The Purple Rose in 2005. Tickets are on sale now.

Two very different sisters get themselves into an outrageous pickle with an old high school boyfriend, a chaotic church social and a secret family recipe for Christmas sausage.

This production of “Norma & Wanda” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

Jeff Daniels (Playwright) has premiered twenty two full-length plays at The Purple Rose: Shoe Man, The Tropical Pickle, The Vast Difference, Thy Kingdom's Coming, Escanaba in da Moonlight, Apartment 3A, Boom Town, Across the Way, Norma & Wanda, Guest Artist, Escanaba In Love, Panhandle Slim & The Oklahoma Kid, Escanaba, Best of Friends, The Meaning of Almost Everything, Casting Session, Flint, Diva Royale, Roadsigns, Pickleball, and last season's Office Christmas Party Grinch In Fight With Rudolph Police Called. Jeff has written pieces for the New York Times' Sunday Arts & Leisure Section, American Theatre Magazine, McSweeney's, Nora Guthrie's Woody Guthrie: Songs And Art, Words And Wisdom and the forewords to Dave Hoekstra's The Camper Book: A Celebration of a Moveable American Dream and How To Quit Golf by Craig Brass. Jeff has written three screenplays: Escanaba in da Moonlight, Super Sucker, and Guest Artist. As a songwriter, his Unplugged performances at the Purple Rose have sold out for twenty five years. Early next year, his live music venue, JD's Stage & Bistro will open in downtown Chelsea.

Directed by Rhiannon Ragland, the cast features Jon Bennett* (Ann Arbor), Matt Bogart* (Dexter), Jamie Elvey* (Okemos), Henrí Franklin (Detroit), Kristin Shields* (Ann Arbor) and Kate Thomsen* (Portage). Set Design by Sam Transleau, Properties Design by Danna Segrest, Costume Design by Marley Boone, Lighting Design by Mario Raymond, Sound Design by Matt Tibbs. Mary Toth* is the Stage Manager and Caridad Guy* is the Assistant Stage Manager.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Production Sponsors include Rick Taylor, Realtor and Secret Crisis Comics. 2025-2026 Season Underwriters include the The Shubert Foundation and The Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors are JTV and Michigan Public.

Performances of “Norma & Wanda” at The Purple Rose run from Friday, September 25 through Sunday, December 21, 2025. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, October 2, with talkbacks September 25-28. The press opening is Friday, October 3 at 8:00pm.

On the Saturday evening performance of October 18th, there will be a “30s & 40s Meetup Night,” a mixer with discounted tickets for anyone age 30-49 to make new friends with a cocktail hour at Ugly Dog Distillery (Chelsea, MI), followed by the performance. Those interested can call the Box Office at (734) 433-7673 to reserve a ticket.