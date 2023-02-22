Midnight Garden Presents FAN FICTION LEGENDS at Planet Ant

Planet Ant and Midnight Garden Present an evening of classic Burlesque and aerial acts in Fan Fiction Legends on March 12, 2023. The show will bring favorite moments from movies, TV shows, comic books, and even an urban legend to the stage.

Fan Fiction includes performances by Marina Casanova, Sal T Mutha, Leena Allure, Tommy Gun, Sophia VonStardust, Keller Tail, The Shelle Bellz, Max Maneater (from Indianapolis), ToriJasMean, Jaas Luminescence, and Pretty Pattie making her stage debut. The evening will be hosted by members of the Planet Ant family, Andy Reid and Darren Shelton.

Producers Marina Casanova and Sal T. Muth are committed to providing a production canopy that allows aerial, burlesque, and other stage performers to bring established acts and new pieces to a live audience. Besides Fan Fiction, two more uniquely themed shows are scheduled for July and September, 2023 at Planet Ant. Marina is a Latina performer with eight years of international burlesque experience and four years of aerial burlesque performances. Sal is an aerial artist and a retired Army officer of a 21 year active duty career. She enjoys the technical process of rigging and fabricating aerial apparatuses as much as she enjoys performing. Both women are moms and owners of multiple small businesses and are passionate about performing and creating opportunities that are intersectional and inclusive.

In addition to regular admission, Fan Fiction offers a VIP Package which includes premium seating, a meet and greet with the producers & a gift bag! A special raffle with great prizes to raise funds for Caffeyne Luv's Juneteenth show will be taking place at the event.

Performance Date: Sunday, March 12th.

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show Starts: 7:30pm.

The Attached bar, Ghost light, opens at 7pm.

Tickets: $25 presale | $30 at the door | $35 VIP* Tickets are available at: