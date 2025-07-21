Midland Center for the Arts Unveils Holiday Lineup with Cirque Dreams, Mannheim Steamroller & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The holidays are arriving early in Midland with a festive lineup of must-see performances at Midland Center for the Arts. As part of a special Christmas in July ticket on-sale event, single tickets to this year’s holiday shows will be available beginning Friday, July 25 at 10:00 AM.

Headlining the season is the return of the spectacular CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE (Nov. 21–22), which launches the Center’s holiday programming with high-flying acrobatics and reimagined seasonal classics. The celebration continues with the MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS BY Chip Davis (Dec. 10), the HOLIDAY POPS concert with Broadway star Arielle Jacobs (Dec. 13), the CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR (Dec. 18), and the farewell holiday tour of country legends THE OAK RIDGE BOYS (Dec. 20).

“This year’s lineup has something for everyone—from dazzling circus artistry to orchestral magic, from grand illusions to classic country harmonies,” said a Center spokesperson. “We’re excited to bring these world-class artists to Midland to help families create lasting holiday memories.”

Holiday Calendar Highlights:

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Nov. 21 at 7:30 PM; Nov. 22 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

A Broadway-style holiday spectacular featuring jaw-dropping circus acts and festive live music.

midlandcenter.org/holidaze

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas with Chip Davis

Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM

The iconic fusion of classical and rock music returns with spectacular visuals.

midlandcenter.org/mannheim

Holiday Pops with Arielle Jacobs

Dec. 13 at 1:00 PM (Relaxed Performance) & 3:00 PM

Featuring the Midland Symphony Orchestra, Chorale Choir, and Broadway’s Arielle Jacobs.

midlandcenter.org/pops

Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 18 at 7:30 PM

High-energy illusions and mind-blowing magic perfect for all ages.

midlandcenter.org/magic

The Oak Ridge Boys: American Made Christmas Farewell Tour

Dec. 20 at 7:30 PM

Celebrate the holidays with one of country music’s most beloved quartets.

midlandcenter.org/oakridge

Tickets start at various price points and are available at midlandcenter.org, by calling 989.631.8250, or visiting the Ticket Office. Early booking is recommended, as many of these performances are expected to sell out.