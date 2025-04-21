Midland Center Winds Back The Clock With Stephen Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Stage Theatre will close out its 2024/2025 season next month with Merrily We Roll Along, the cult classic musical from legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. With performances May 9 - 18 in Midland Center for the Arts' Little Theater, this thought-provoking musical travels backward in time to explore friendship, ambition, and the choices we make in reflection of our younger selves.

Midland Center's production is directed by Chad William Baker, with music direction by Mike Skutt and choreography by Faith Dore.

“I'm so excited to share Sondheim's beautiful music with Center Stage audiences,” said director Chad William Baker. “Merrily We Roll Along has always been a personal favorite of mine, and we've assembled a powerhouse cast to bring this complex and heartfelt story to life.”

Told in reverse, Merrily We Roll Along follows the relationship of lifelong friends, Franklin, Charley, and Mary, tracing their journeys from accomplished professionals to the hopeful beginnings of their careers in college. Featuring a score that includes Sondheim favorites like “Opening Doors,” “Not a Day Goes By,” and “Old Friends,” the musical examines the high price of success and the importance of staying true to your dreams.

Tickets are available now at www.midlandcenter.org/merrily, or by calling the Ticket Office at (989) 631-8250.

Merrily We Roll Along features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. The production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

