Midland Center For The Arts To Undergo Transformational Renovation Of Its Museum

Midland Center for the Arts will soon embark on a major transformation of its Museum, inviting the Great Lakes Bay Region to rediscover their creative spirit through a reimagined cultural destination where curiosity and innovation take center stage.

What began as a restoration project after the 2020 flood has evolved into a bold re-envisioning of the landmark facility. The revitalized Museum will become a vibrant, hands-on environment that celebrates creativity as a universal human trait—one that shapes how people think, solve problems, and connect with the world.

“This renovation is more than bricks and mortar; it’s a bold invitation to awaken the creative spirit in all of us,” said Matt Travis, President & CEO of Midland Center for the Arts. “We’re creating a space where people of all ages can explore, question, and imagine. The new Museum will be a catalyst for inspiration and learning across our region.”

The project will be realized through a collaboration of acclaimed design and construction partners. Quinn Evans will lead the architectural redesign, with Spence Brothers overseeing construction. International exhibit design firm Reich&Petch (Canada) and fabrication specialists Hüttinger (Germany) will craft immersive, hands-on exhibits that highlight the stories of Michigan’s modern innovators—from engineers and scientists to artists, architects, and inventors.

“The success of our renovation lies in the strength of our partnerships,” added Midland Center Board Chair Jenifer Acosta. “Together, we’re building a museum that blends beauty, innovation, and accessibility in powerful new ways.”

Visitors can look forward to a revitalized Hall of Ideas, celebrating Alden B. Dow’s belief in the harmony of art and science, as well as two reimagined galleries: the Hall of Innovations and the Hall of Materials, both featuring interactive exhibits that spotlight Michigan’s creativity. Accessibility improvements, including new ramps and elevators, will make the Museum welcoming to learners of all ages and abilities.

“This transformation will change how our community learns, connects, and imagines what’s possible,” said Jennifer Kanyo, Senior Director of Museums & Education. “We’re building a place where kids ignite a love for science and creativity, families explore together, and our region’s legacy of innovation shines.”

With more than 150,000 visitors expected annually, the renovation will strengthen Midland Center’s role as a cornerstone of creativity, learning, and cultural vitality in Michigan. The project is supported by a coalition of donors and partners, including the Dow Company Foundation, The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, State of Michigan, Hemlock Semiconductor, and others.

“The generosity of our donors, corporate partners, and foundations is what makes this transformation possible,” Travis said. “Their belief in the power of creativity, education, and community is helping us reimagine what Midland Center for the Arts can be for future generations.”

Construction is underway, and the community is encouraged to follow the project’s progress and view new renderings at midlandcenter.org/renovation.