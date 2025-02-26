The new national tour of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change' is coming to Wharton Center.



Menopause The Musical 2 is the new sequel to the long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have experienced “The Change.” Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas—plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join them on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.



“To those who have been through the change, are going through it now, or love someone who is, may this production bring you as much laughter, support, and fellowship as intended,” said director Seth Greenleaf.



Greenleaf leads production alongside Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin. It is represented by Columbia Artist Theatricals.



The original Menopause The Musical is the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages

