Juicy J Will Headline Concert at Miller Auditorium's Zhang Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Western Michigan University (WMU) Campus Activities Board has announced that Academy Award-winning rapper, producer, and founding member of Three 6 Mafia, Juicy J, will be performing live at the Zhang Theatre in Miller Auditorium on April 12, 2025.

Jordan Houston, best known by his stage name Juicy J, is an Oscar award-winning and Grammy nominated recording artist and record producer from Memphis, TN. It is rare for an artist to remain relevant for over 3 decades, but Juicy J has never been one to follow the trends - he creates them.

Truly a hip hop OG, he has earned the uncompromising respect of the industry and has amassed an impressive list of collaborators including 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Katy Perry, Ty Dolla Sign, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and many more. As one of the original members of the legendary platinum-selling Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, Juicy J helped spawn an electric series of hits over their 30-year span including “Stay Fly,” “Sippin On Some Sizzurp,” “Lolli Lolli” and the Academy Award Winning “Hard Out Here For A Pimp.” His major label debut album Stay Trippy, featured his breakout solo hit “Bandz A Make Her Dance”.

His work with pop royalty Katy Perry on “Dark Horse” earned him a Grammy nomination and won an American Music Award and MTV Video Music Award. In 2019, he produced the certified platinum single "Hot Girl Summer" by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, which went #1 on the Billboard Rhythmic charts and became the first female rap collab in history to reach #1 on Apple Music. Alongside his recording and production work, Juicy J has built a burgeoning executive and entrepreneurial career with his publishing company Paycheck Pub with BMG and his investments in Core Water, ZenWTR, the RobinHood investing app and Epic Games (which owns Fortnite and the Houseparty app) while also releasing his first book a autobiography titled "Chronicles Of The JuiceMan" which debuted as a amazon best seller and has now gone on to be picked up by several editorial companies to sell overseas. With other accomplishments on the horizon Juicy continues to be a example to everyone that dreams do come true with faith in God, persistence, a strong work ethic, belief in ones self and discipline.

Comments