Jackie Taylor's THE OTHER CINDERELLA to be Presented at Black Ensemble Theater

Running from November 25, 2023, to January 14, 2024.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Jackie Taylor's THE OTHER CINDERELLA to be Presented at Black Ensemble Theater

Black Ensemble Theater’s Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor will present the return of her holiday classic hit The Other Cinderella. Written and directed by Taylor, The Other Cinderella concludes the hit 2023 Season of Excellence: Rejuvenation and runs November 25, 2023-December 31, 2024. The press opening is Sunday, December 3 at 3:00pm.

It’s the 47th Anniversary of Jackie Taylor’s holiday classic hit The Other Cinderella. It’s been almost five decades, and Cinderella is proving to be ageless. The story line remains the same – Cinderella is from the projects, the Stepmamma works at the Post Office, the Brothers are from the Hood, and the Fairygodmamma hails from Jamaica! 

At the helm of the Kingdom of Other is the King and the Queen and everybody – even Dorothy – has soul. This fun-filled story will have you laughing and dancing in the aisles. Of course, The Other Cinderella always brings something new to the party every time she takes the stage, so expect a few intoxicating and wonderful surprises. The Other Cinderella has lasted for many generations because her message is timeless: “You’ll have a lifetime of hopes and dreams of successes and failures in planning life’s scheme – there will always be heartaches that you must go through, but you live through them all – because of the spirit in you.”

Jackie Taylor joyfully states, “I am so happy to bring back this timeless classic. It warms my heart every time someone asks, ‘is this the year for Cinderella?’ Cinderella has delighted five generations with her sassiness and realness. And I’m looking forward to her being around for at least another 50 years. Long live The Other Cinderella.”

The Other Cinderella features Miciah Lathan (Cinderella), Qiana McNary (Queen), Britt Edwards (Geneva), Michelle Bester (Margarite), Vincent Jordan (King), Cynthia Carter (Stepmama), RJ Griffith (Prince), Brandon Lewis (Page), Blake Reasoner (Brother From the Hood 1), Colleen Perry (Dorothy), Caitlin Dobbins (Lady in Waiting), Dennis Dent (Attendant), Makenzy Jenkins (Duke’s Son), and Melanie McCullough(Fairy Godmomma).

The artistic team is Jackie Taylor (Writer and Director), Robert Reddrick (Music Director), Denise Karczewski (Lights and Set Design), DJ Douglass (Sound Design), Harrison Orneals (Technical Director), and Jessica Moore (Equity Stage Manager).

Tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances are Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for previews (November 25, 26, December 1 and 2) are $56.50 and tickets for the regular run (December 3-January 14) are $56.50-$66.50 (fees included).

Masks are optional. Valet parking is available for $10 (cash only).

Currently playing at Black Ensemble Theater:

A Taste of Soul

Written & Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

Now running thru October 29, 2023

Black Ensemble Theater  

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists. 

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit Click Here or call 773-769-4451. 




