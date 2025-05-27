Interview: Leonard Sullivan of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Farmers Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Farmers Alley Theatre is presenting Ride the Cyclone, a hilarious and outlandish story, in which the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other, the chance to return to life. Written by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond, this popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

Ride the Cyclone at Farmers Alley Theatre runs May 29th-June 15th, with an

American Sign Language interpreted performance on Thursday, June 5th.

We had the chance to interview the Director of the show and see what Leonard Sullivan had to say, as well as his thoughts on Ride the Cyclone.

Broadway World Michigan: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and then your theatre career as an introduction?

Hello, I am Leonard Sullivan, the director of Ride the Cyclone. I am originally from

the metro Detroit area and was a music theater major at Western Michigan University. I

live in New York City and work as an actor, director, and choreographer. Currently, I am

the associate director of the Book of Mormon national tour and vacation swing for the

Broadway company.

How would you describe Ride the Cyclone in your own words?

Ride the Cyclone is a look into a teenager’s interpretation of what death might look

like. Six kids ride a roller coaster that goes flying off the track and kills them all.

They end up in a carnival purgatory where each has a chance to be brought back to

life by speaking their true desires and truths.

What was your introduction to Ride the Cyclone?

Honestly, I had never heard of the show and was introduced to the piece by Farmer’s

Alley.

Do you have a favorite moment, line, and/or” song in the show?

There are so many, but what stands out is when Mischa has finished his song and is

consoled by one of the unlikely characters, to show affection towards him.

What made you decide/ want to direct Ride the Cyclone?

It’s always important to return to your roots and go to school, and I have directed and

acted in a show in the community as a young actor.

Did you do any special research in preparing to direct the show?

I had to research everything. The most helpful was a documentary made about the journey of the show to popularity.

What would you say makes your version of Ride The Cyclone stand out from other

productions?

I think every time you bring a new group of people together to make art, you will

have an original experience. But much like shows like Godspell, we get to create

vignettes and our own interpretations of each song.

What makes Farmers Alley Theatre’s production of Ride the Cyclone special?

This is the first show I’ve been a creative on that wasn’t a new show, that none of

the creatives had done the show before. So everyone is working together to bring original

ideas to the table.

Why should people come see Farmers Alley Theatre’s production of Ride The

Cyclone?

The production is going to be fantastic! But also to promote regional and local

theatre. This is where artistic dreams begin, and affordable theatre exists.

What would you say to someone with no prior knowledge of the Ride The Cyclone to

get them to see the production?

Buckle up for a wild ride!! And always be open!

Connect with Leonard Sullivan on instagram: @Blackswan47

Ride the Cyclone at Farmers Alley Theatre runs May 29th-June 15th, with an

American Sign Language interpreted performance on Thursday, June 5th.

Performed at: Farmers Alley Theatre, 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

For Tickets call: 269.343.2727 or visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36691

Connect with Farmers Alley Theatre for complete info on Ride the Cyclone on Facebook facebook.com/farmersalleytheatre, on X atfarmersalley, on Instagram at farmersalleytheatre/, and online at https://www.farmersalleytheatre.com/

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds