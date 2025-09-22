Interview: Curt Denham of COME FROM AWAY at Farmers Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Farmers Alley Theatre is presenting Come from Away. Come from Away is a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. It is based on the events in the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11 attacks, when 38 planes, carrying approximately 7,000 passengers, were ordered to land unexpectedly at Gander International Airport. The characters in the musical are based on actual Gander residents and stranded travelers they housed and fed.

Come From Away at Farmers Alley Theatre runs September 25th- October 26th, with an American Sign Language interpreted performance on Saturday, October 4th at 2:00 pm.

We had the chance to interview an Actor from the show who plays Claude, and see what Curt Denham had to say, as well as his thoughts on Come From Away.

Broadway World Michigan: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and then your theatre career as an introduction?

Curt Denham: I went to graduate school in musical theatre at UC Irvine in the early '80s. I went to NYC with my friends and realized instantly that my theatre journey would follow a different path. I went back to grad school almost immediately in business and had a 33+ year corporate career before retiring in 2017. I now work as a professional actor in regional theatres across the country.

How would you describe Come From Away in your own words?

For me, Come From Away is about the essence of genuine goodness and selflessness in people and the joy and personal satisfaction that can be realized when you reach out and help others. What’s special about the Canadians in Come From Away is that they did what they did without hesitation or hoopla. It is just who they are.

What was your introduction to Come From Away?

A decade ago, I was working at a regional theatre in Texas, and the producer pulled me aside and said, “You live in California, right? Well, I was just in NY at a reading of a new show, and it’s debuting at a theatre in La Jolla. You should go!” I did, and then I followed it up, seeing the Seattle and Washington, DC productions as well as 5 more times on Broadway. I also auditioned for the Broadway production a few times. Joel Goldes, the dialect coach for the Broadway and International companies, is a friend and former grad school mate.

Do you have a favorite moment, line, and/ or song in the show?

I think my favorite line in the show is one I get to say at the end: “Tonight, we honor what was lost, but we also commemorate what we found!” In rehearsing the material, it always makes me tear up a bit. I was working in Washington, DC on 9/11, and I also have a great affinity for Canadians. I’ve traveled extensively in Canada since my childhood, and I know Canadian kindness and generosity firsthand.

Who do you think your character is?

My primary character, the mayor of Gander, is the elected leader of the town. He’s based on the real-life mayor at the time, Claude Elliott. And I think it’s interesting that he was a paramedic, a caregiver, when first elected mayor. When Claude Elliot finally left office, his successor described his best character trait as “he knows who he is and doesn’t try to be who he isn’t…a pretty good quality in someone, and that’s a good way to show leadership.”

Did you do any special preparation for your role?

I’ve researched Claude Elliott and watched some of his interviews online. I have also studied the Newfoundland dialect with Joel Goldes (mentioned above).

Do you see any similarities between your character and yourself?

In terms of similarities with Claude, our politics are not the same, but I feel like we have the same overall positive demeanor and generosity of character.

Do you have special pre-show or post-show rituals that you do?

The only pre-show ritual I have is a nap and a double espresso. And with this 100-minute, no intermission show, constant time on stage, I will definitely make sure I’ve visited the loo prior.

What makes Farmers Alley Theatre’s production of Come From Away special?

Farmers Alley Theatre’s production of Come From Away is special to me because I get to do a show I absolutely adore that will positively impact audiences, with people I love. The theatre’s leadership and production team are top-notch. They are wonderful professionals and great at what they do, and are also among the finest of human beings. It’s such a pleasure to work here. I consider it one of my theatre “homes”.

If given the chance to see something else or Come From Away, why should people come see your show?

People should see Come From Away because it will touch their hearts. In our current world of great division, Come From Away is a show that reminds us what human generosity is all about. We get to see people who make us proud to be loving, generous, and kind. Once you see it, you immediately want to see it again. And that’s the tragedy of it selling so well at Farmers Alley. People will be lucky to see it once.

Performed at: Farmers Alley Theatre, 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

For Tickets call: 269.343.2727 or visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36691/production/1237917

Connect with Farmers Alley Theatre for complete info on Come From Away on Facebook farmersalleytheatre, on X at farmersalley, on Instagram at farmersalleytheatre, and online at https://www.farmersalleytheatre.com/