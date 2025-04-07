INTIMATE APPAREL and More Set for Rosedale Community Players 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rosedale Community Players has unveiled their 2025-2026 season. From poignant dramas to thrilling mysteries, the season features three productions that explore the depths of human emotion, identity, and connection.

Fall 2025

Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan. Directed by Meg Berger

The season begins with the quirky and emotionally charged Tracy Jones. Tracy Jones, a woman in search of companionship, rents out the back “party room” of Jones Street Bar and Grill—the Place for Wings (and Things)—to host a party for every woman in the United States named Tracy Jones. But as the minutes tick by, Tracy sits alone, nursing her Diet Coke and wondering if anyone will show up. What begins as a hopeful gathering soon spirals into a profound exploration of loneliness, identity, and the unexpected twists of life. This sharply humorous and deeply human play promises to leave audiences reflecting on the connections that define us.

Winter 2026

Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage. Directed by Byron Keys.

In the heart of New York City in 1905, Esther, a talented black seamstress, creates beautiful intimate apparel for a variety of women, from wealthy white clients to prostitutes. Despite her success, she remains isolated and longs for a love of her own. When she begins a correspondence with George, a Caribbean man who persuades her to marry him sight unseen, she dares to dream of a different future. However, her heart also belongs to a Hasidic shopkeeper who shares a quiet connection with her. When George finally arrives in the city, Esther must confront the truth of her situation and the complicated reality of love, desire, and unfulfilled expectations. Intimate Apparel is a beautifully nuanced exploration of race, class, and the pursuit of happiness.

Spring 2026

My Mother, the Serial Killer by Erin Osgood. Directed by Karen McHugh and AnnMarie Payne

The season concludes with the thrilling and mysterious My Mother, the Serial Killer by Erin Osgood, directed by Karen McHugh and AnnMarie Payne. When Nova is accused of poisoning her schoolmate and friend, she teams up with her lawyer and maid to uncover the truth. As she delves deeper into the mysterious events surrounding the death, long-buried family secrets emerge. Nova discovers that her mother, a famous actress, may be tied to a series of unsettling incidents. This suspenseful, twist-filled play keeps the audience guessing until the final revelation, asking the question: how well can we ever truly know those closest to us?

Comments