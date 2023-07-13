HUMANIZE THE NUMBERS Comes to the Ann Arbor Art Fair This Month

"Humanize the Numbers" will be located on the corner of Main & Liberty streets July 20-22. 

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo 2 Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Kerry Washington to Embark on Eight-City International Book Tour in Support of Her Upcomin Photo 4 Kerry Washington to Embark on Book Tour in Support of Upcoming Memoir

HUMANIZE THE NUMBERS Comes to the Ann Arbor Art Fair This Month

The Ann Arbor Art Fair will be the next stop for "Humanize the Numbers," a touring exhibition organized by the University of Michigan Prison Creative Arts Project, launched at the Detroit Historical Museum earlier this year.

The show features 45 photographs created by 36 incarcerated artists in a series of workshops in Michigan facilities. Prisoners were allowed creative freedom not normally permitted in a system where the state strictly regulates their identities and representations. 

The works will be organized into thematic sections of personal experiences within the system, humanization, community and family impact, means of coping and self-reflection. Pieces will display the unique individuals and highlight the personal stories and the diversity of experience within the system.

"This exhibit aims to highlight the personal impacts—and costs—of the prison system, encourage empathy-building with people who are in prison, and inspire future action in support of people who are in prison," said U-M lecturer Isaac Wingfield, the exhibition conceptualizer.

Wingfield teaches Humanize the Numbers, a community-engaged course in the PCAP curriculum, and recently won the 2023 Provost's Teaching Innovation Prize for his work developing the course.

Over a semester, U-M students drive to a Michigan state prison weekly to work alongside a group of incarcerated men learning the fundamentals of photography. They collaborate on a creative photography project, which often serves to educate the public about the issues of the carceral state.

One image created by artist Jamal Biggs is a self-portrait holding a childhood photograph featuring him along with his brothers and cousins when younger. Half of them passed away at young ages, and of the others, only one remained in contact with him after his incarceration. 

His work represents "the pain and blessing of prison—severely straining and often severing family relationships. But also giving me time to grow up and saving me from the same fate of dying young which has befallen my other family members," Biggs said.

For PCAP's director Nora Krinitsky, the photographs are a rare opportunity to understand the experiences of incarcerated people in the state. 

"I don't know of any other program that provides incarcerated people the agency and opportunity to compose photographs of themselves that the public will see," she said. "In the free world, we create and circulate images of ourselves constantly. This exhibition returns that crucial right to incarcerated people. 

"I hope the public will benefit from the vulnerability of the artists featured in this show. Creating art entails risk and featuring your own image takes even more risk. I hope viewers will understand the bravery they see in these photographs."

Artist José Burgos—who served 27 years in prison—will have two pieces at the Ann Arbor Art Fair show. Being part of this project when incarcerated, he said, allowed him to connect with others and explore his creativity and skills.

"This project became exactly what the title is," Burgos said. "When you get incarcerated, you're given a prison number, and you're told, 'remember this because from now on, this is who you're going to be.' Humanizing the Numbers captured the true essence of who we are as men. We're family people; we have people who love us.

"It conveyed that even after we caused harm and were counted accountable for it and sent to prison, we're all still human at the end of the day. Nobody should ever be reduced to just a number."

Now working as a reentry specialist for the State Appellate Defender Office in Michigan, Burgos continues to use photography to capture his journey out of prison and to communicate with colleagues who are still incarcerated.

"I continue to communicate with a lot of guys on the inside, and I am always sending them photos," he said. "I send them pictures of food, trips, conferences, special places I visit or people I meet. They tell me they are living through my eyes. 

"When I share these pictures, I'm telling them, no matter how long you've been there, you can come out here and have a life outside incarceration. You can still return to the community, help others and find a sense of purpose and joy." 

"Humanize the Numbers" will be located on the corner of Main & Liberty streets July 20-22. 



RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Broadway Grand Rapids Will Offer Rush Tickets for Disneys FROZEN Photo
Broadway Grand Rapids Will Offer Rush Tickets for Disney's FROZEN

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that they will offer $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of FROZEN. Learn more about how to get rush tickets here!

2
Miller Auditorium Will Kick Off Harry Potter Film Concert Series in February With HARRY PO Photo
Miller Auditorium Will Kick Off Harry Potter Film Concert Series in February With HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE IN CONCERT

Miller Auditorium announced that the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Friday, February 2 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

3
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, RAGTIME & More Set for Muskegon Civic Theatre Season 39 Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, RAGTIME & More Set for Muskegon Civic Theatre Season 39

Muskegon Civic Theatre has revealed its 39th season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
EXCEPTION TO THE RULE Comes to Face Off Theatre Next Week Photo
EXCEPTION TO THE RULE Comes to Face Off Theatre Next Week

Face Off Theatre Company will bring the very first production of Exception To The Rule to West Michigan audiences. In this tight, ninety-minute comedy, unexpected occurrences and opportunities arise when six high school students find themselves in detention. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet Meet the Hatfields and the McCoys
Motor City Theatre (7/14-7/23)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John & Jen
The Inspired Acting Company (7/07-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast
Miller Auditorium (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLUE
Barn Theatre (9/07-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Argonautika
Western Michigan University Theatre (3/15-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour
Miller Auditorium (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tibbits Popcorn Theatre Presents "Once Upon a Princess Storytime & Songs""
Tibbits Opera House (7/14-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar
Miller Auditorium (3/26-3/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Prancer
The Sauk (12/07-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Apparel
Western Michigan University Theatre (10/06-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You