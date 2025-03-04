Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Reveals 99th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announced the 2025/26 season lineup, which features seven titles to be produced by the near century-old organization. Only two are repeat titles for Civic audiences; the other five are brand new to the theatre, including an advance release on a global smash Disney hit. Live theatre 99 years in the making, this season is rooted in empowerment, standing up for what you believe in, and the grand adventures along the way.

The season will begin on September 12, 2025 with a a trip back to the ‘80s: Rock of Ages will transport audiences to the time of big hair, big egos, and big guitar solos! This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical about a group of rockers attempting to save their beloved Sunset Strip features the hits of REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Journey, Twisted Sister, and more. The show will run through October 5, 2025.

In mid-October, a high-energy family musical: For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. Based on the book series by by Kimberly and James Dean - Pete the Cat transports delightful and playful characters to Paris and back in a VW Bus! An entire run of “Pick Your Price” public performances allows the community to experience live theatre – maybe for the very first time – with a manageable price point that audience members decide. Performances are October 14 - 19, 2025, with school matinees on Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am and 12:30pm, and public performances on Thursday and Friday at 6:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm and 5:00pm.

For the first time in forever, experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm for the 2025 holiday show! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s Frozen includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. This Tony Award nominee for Best Musical is full of magic and humor with a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love. Civic’s holiday show, a tradition for the West Michigan community, will run November 14 - December 14, 2025.

2026 will begin with a saucy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great, Fats Waller. Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Performances are January 16 - February 1, 2026.

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure that will electrify audiences from February 27 - March 15, 2026.

In the spring, a familiar title takes the Civic stage, but with a brand new twist! Frederick Knott’s Dial M for Murder is the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece, and Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of this thriller set in the 1950s has a fresh feel for today’s audiences. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder. Civic audiences will be on the edge of their seats from April 17 - May 3, 2026.

To close out the 99th season, Civic audiences will be seeing pink with Legally Blonde The Musical! This fabulously fun award-winning show based on the adored movie follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams at Harvard Law. Previously seen on the Civic stage in 2013, Legally Blonde will once again have audience members celebrating graduation season and using legal jargon in everyday life from June 5 - 28, 2026.

In addition to these exciting titles, an equally special announcement is the continuation of affordable and accessible theatre with “Pick Your Price Wednesdays”. In the 2025/26 Season, Civic will offer “Pick Your Price” performances. The amount patrons pay is based on what they are able and willing to give the production, whether that is the cost of a small coffee or the bill for a large dinner. Returning for the third year in a row, this program continues to replace the longstanding tradition of “Preview Night” or “Final Dress” where patrons would attend a dress rehearsal at a discounted rate.

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre continues their accessibility efforts with a wide variety of accessible programs and resources, including special performances for the Deaf and hard of hearing community, pre-show touch tours for the visually impaired, and Relaxed Environment Performances which are ideal for anyone who benefits from being able to make noise or leave and return to their seat frequently during the show. Expanded/additional offerings for the full 2025/26 season will include live video feed in the lobby, braille printed programs, alternative seating, and more. A full description of Civic Theatre’s accessible programming and resources can be found at grct.org/accessibility.

Stage Door Drinks + Libations returns, offering craft beer, wine, seltzers, and sodas on select nights throughout the season. The bar is offered alongside standard concession selections, and opens one hour before showtime. For details, visit grct.org/stagedoordrinks.

Season Flex Passes with Early Access pricing are available now at grct.org. By taking advantage of this deal, patrons can nearly $50 off regular ticket prices when they choose a 4-pack or 6-pack Flex Pass. Other benefits to purchasing a Season Pass along with more information about the upcoming season can be found at grct.org/season99.

