Flint Repertory Theatre Appoints New Producing Artistic Director

FIM has announced that Nicole Samsel has been named Producing Artistic Director of FIM Flint Repertory Theatre. Samsel has served as Interim Artistic Director over the past year, in addition to her role as Managing Director, leading Flint Rep through a period of innovation and expanded community engagement.

“Nicole has played a significant role in Flint Rep's past awards and successes and, more recently, has led with confidence, creativity, and a deep commitment to this community,” said Rodney Lontine, President & CEO of FIM. “Her steady leadership and compelling vision are helping shape a strong future for Flint Rep, and we are thrilled to have her step into this role permanently.”

During her interim year, Samsel planned the current dynamic season at the University of Michigan-Flint Theatre, in conjunction with the UM-Flint School of Music, Theatre & Dance, including a collaborative performance with Flint Rep artists and UM-Flint theatre students. Lucky Stiff, which premieres in March, is a testament to Samsel's commitment to theatre education in Flint and surrounding communities.

That value is further illustrated by Samsel's launch of Flint Rep on the Road, a touring initiative bringing professional theatre into community spaces such as schools and senior centers. The program took off with a two-week run of The Birds in October and November 2025, and it will continue with another run this February.

She also brought back the theatre's New Works Festival, reaffirming Flint Rep's commitment to bold storytelling and fresh voices, and she introduced the Ghost Light Cabaret series in the Elgood Theatre lobby, which has quickly become a favorite, prompting additional performances after multiple sold-out shows.

“I'm deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and excited to continue this work with such an inspiring group of artists, partners, and supporters,” said Samsel. “Over the past year, we've seen what's possible when we invest in collaboration, education, and bold artistic work. I'm excited to keep expanding the ways theatre can show up for Flint: through new partnerships, new voices, and unforgettable live experiences.”

Samsel is an award-winning theatre artist and producer, currently in her fifth season with Flint Repertory Theatre. Her previous experience includes serving as Director of Operations for Los Angeles-based Antaeus Theatre Company and Lead Producer of its podcast series “The Zip Code Plays” (Ambie Award nominee). She was General Manager of the Tony Award-winning Broadway cabaret, 54 Below, and a founding company member and Literary Manager of New York's Mad Dog Theatre Company (NY Innovative Theatre Award winner). She has worked as a teaching artist and arts administrator at major regional theatres including Asolo Repertory Theatre and Two River Theatre.

She graduated magna cum laude from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance and Theatre and holds a master's degree in performance studies from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.