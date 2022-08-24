Flint Institute of Music Announces September Spectacular Events

Flint Institute of Music is getting ready to launch a whole new vision and look with a month-long series of events at its multiple venues for the whole community to enjoy.

Free and ticketed events include:



Aug. 31 - Open house and scavenger hunt - FIM Flint School of Performing Arts for students, families and the community; Free

SEPT 4 - Labor Days Blues Fest - FIM Whiting Auditorium

SEPT 10 - Open House & Tours - FIM Capitol Theatre; Free

SEPT 23 - Death of a Salesman - Opening night FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

SEPT 24 - Gazillion Bubble Show - FIM Whiting Auditorium

OCT 1 - BCO - Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald - FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra with Special Guest, Grammy Award-winning Jazz Vocalist Patti Austin

OCT 1 - Spectacular Party Closing Celebration - FIM Whiting Auditorium

The Oct. 1 events are fundraisers for the Black Classical Origins Program, which provides FSPA tuition assistance for Black students. The Spectacular Party raises funds for the new KidsTix program, which allows Flint-area youth the chance to experience the power of live performing arts with free admission to shows at FIM's Capitol Theatre, Whiting Auditorium, Elgood Theatre and MacArthur Recital Hall.

Tickets are also available for the September Spectacular Raffle. The winner will receive two tickets to the entire FIM 2022-23 season, a more than $2,700 value. The "All Together Now" season includes Flint Repertory Theatre, Flint Symphony Orchestra, Flint School of Performing Arts and Whiting Series Performances, plus five additional performances at the historic Capitol Theatre and the just-announced Whiting presentation of STOMP! Proceeds also benefit the KidsTix program.

The September Spectacular is a celebration of a new expanded FIM, which will bring the performing arts to life across the entire community in its exceptional venues and through its inspirational programs, according to FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine. It also allows for the reveal and announcement of FIM's new brand, which promises to inspire transformation for decades to come - for all of Flint and beyond.

"With more than 100 years of memories made and hundreds of thousands of lives enriched, we embrace the future with hope and confidence," expressed Lontine. "We want people to celebrate with us! This is a significant time in FIM's history, and we wouldn't be here without the support of our community, patrons, students, staff, donors and so many others over the years."

For more information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192996®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthefim.org%2Fevents?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Celebrating more than 100 years of service to the community, FIM is a multi-disciplinary performing arts organization that transforms people and community through the power of the performing arts. FIM has five distinctive performing arts venues: the restored Capitol Theatre, Whiting Auditorium, Elgood Theatre, Bower Theatre and MacArthur Recital Hall. FIM programs also include the Flint School of Performing Arts, Flint Repertory Theatre, Music Around Town and Whiting Presents, a seasonal presentation of national and international performing artists. Programming is funded in part by the Genesee County Arts Education & Cultural Enrichment Millage. FIM is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization and equal opportunity employer providing programs and services without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or handicap.