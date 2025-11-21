Flint Community Players To Offer ASL-Interpreted, Sensory-Friendly Performance Of THE GAME’S AFOOT!

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Flint Community Players will present an ASL-interpreted, sensory-friendly performance of Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot! on Saturday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are currently available at flintcommunityplayers.com.

The performance is designed to support audience members with higher sensory needs, including those on the autism spectrum or individuals who prefer reduced-capacity environments. ASL interpretation will be provided by Mott Community College student interpreters working under the supervision of Deaf and interpreter mentors.

The story and staging remain unchanged, but several adjustments are incorporated to create a more inclusive environment. House lights will remain at half throughout the performance, sound levels will be reduced, and actors will adjust their volume accordingly. Content notices will be provided for moments of heightened intensity.

Audience members will have access to fidgets, ear plugs, and show-themed sensory stickers. A designated break space—the Swan Room—will be available for anyone who becomes overstimulated or who simply needs time away from the auditorium. Seating will be reduced to allow additional room, and patrons are welcome to stand, move, talk, eat, or use comfort items as needed. Volunteers will be on hand to offer assistance throughout the building.

The company introduced sensory-friendly performances in 2023 with Spongebob The Musical and continues to expand its accessibility efforts. This upcoming matinee invites all patrons—whether attending for sensory-support needs or simply preferring a relaxed Saturday performance.

Questions may be directed to admin@flintcommunityplayers.com.