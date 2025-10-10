Farmers Alley Theatre and Air Zoo to Host CONNOR FARRY: THE STORY BEHIND COME FROM AWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Farmers Alley Theatre and the Air Zoo will present Connor Farry: The Story Behind COME FROM AWAY on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Air Zoo Flight Innovation Center (6151 Portage Road, Portage, MI).

The free community event—open to the first 100 attendees on a first-come, first-served basis—invites audiences to hear an extraordinary true story that helped inspire the Tony Award–winning musical Come From Away.

At just four years old, Connor Farry was aboard one of the planes diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of September 11, 2001. He was among the more than 7,000 passengers taken in by the small Canadian town—a moment of compassion that became the foundation for Come From Away, now playing at Farmers Alley Theatre through October 26.

Now an advocate for kindness and resilience, Farry continues to share his experience through his work with the Pay It Forward 9/11 Foundation. His Kalamazoo appearance will offer a firsthand perspective on how a global tragedy became a story of community and hope.