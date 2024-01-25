Emmy-Winner Richard Thomas Will Star In Grand Rapids Engagement Of HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Playing Devos Performance Hall April 23- April 28. Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird on sale now.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Emmy-Winner Richard Thomas Will Star In Grand Rapids Engagement Of HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway Grand Rapids and DeVos Performance Hall are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances.

Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Broadway Grand Rapids and DeVos Performance Hall are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas is confirmed to star as Atticus Finch for the complete third touring season of the First National Tour of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, including the Grand Rapids engagement at DeVos Performance Hall. Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, is currently on a multi-year national tour across North America. For more information, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com.

Since its tour launch in March 2022, the First National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird has set a record as the highest-grossing play ever to tour North America. It has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,149,658 as of August 27, 2023) and hailed as “A must-see” (Northwest Herald, Chicago), “The most powerful telling of this story you'll ever experience” (St. Paul Pioneer-Press) and “Amazing – a perfect 10!” (KOA News Radio, Denver). 

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. On May 20, 2023, To Kill a Mockingbird concluded its run on London's West End, playing for more than a year to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre. 

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell. 

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.




