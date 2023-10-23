DISNEY'S FROZEN On Sale At Stranahan Theater, Monday, October 30

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at the Stranahan Theater.

Oct. 23, 2023

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, and The American Theatre Guild announced today that single tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m.  

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at the Stranahan Theater beginning Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with performances playing through Saturday, April 20, 2024. Opening night is set for Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

In Toledo, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 & 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 1:00 p.m. matinee on Thursday, April 18.  VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Monday, October 30, tickets will be available at the Stranahan Theater Box Office, and online at BroadwayInToledo.com and StranahanTheater.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” Frozen has played smash engagements “thawing hearts from coast to coast!” (The Hollywood Reporter), and the critics agree, “It's simply magical!” (LA Daily News).

“Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!” raves the New York Post. “With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!” writes the Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares “the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve.”

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 1.9 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer. 

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram

Please note: Ticket buyers are reminded that BroadwayInToledo.com, Etix.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Stranahan Theater. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Stranahan Theater is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The 23–24 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES is welcomed by the Stranahan Theater and the Hilton Garden Inn.




