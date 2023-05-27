Circle Theatre to Present THE HITS OF THE 90'S Beginning Next Month

Circle Theatre will present The Hits of the 90's on June 5 and August 14, 2023. Tickets are $20, with performances located inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

The 1990s was a decade where pop culture took flight, we all made some Friends, dance moves were born and the music was a fusion of genres that was undefinable. Featuring the music of No Doubt, Sublime, Alanis Morrisette, Oasis, Green Day and more!

For more information on Circle Theatre's Summer Concert Series, 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Click Here.

About Circle Theatre

For 70 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corps of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers, and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series, and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.