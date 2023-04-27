Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Circle Theatre Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The show runs May 4-6, 10-14 and 17-20, with May 14 being a matinee showing.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will kick off their 2023 Main Stage season with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a musical comedy.

A winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless humor and vibrant score. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, co-directed by Chris and Jenna Groms, will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. Join us to find out who wins the spelling bee! The show runs May 4-6, 10-14 and 17-20, with May 14 being a matinee showing. Tickets are available for $26 - $30 at circletheatre.org!

This season, Circle Theatre will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Blithe Spirit, Pippin, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. For more information on Circle Theatre's 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.




