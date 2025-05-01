COVENANT Comes to Detroit Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Detroit Repertory Theatre will present its final show of its 68th season, the Michigan Premiere of Covenant by York Walker. The production opens Friday, May 16, 2025 at 8PM with a Champagne Reception to follow and runs through Sunday, July 6, 2025.

In this spooky southern gothic, set in 1936 Georgia, guitarist Johnny “Honeycomb” James as he returns to his hometown a blues star, sparking rumors that he may have made a deal with the devil to attain his musical genius. The play, inspired by the myth of Robert Johnson, explores the power of belief and tests the veil between rumor and truth.

The production is directed by Detroit-area theatre veteran, Will Bryson, and supported by a team of talented stage managers and designers. The Detroit Rep welcomes back familiar faces X'ydee Alexander, Kayla Von, and Kate McClaine while Jarquita Evans and Jesse Boyd-Williams will be making their Rep debuts.

Performances of Covenant are presented Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM and 8PM, and Sundays at 2PM. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 in advance. The Detroit Rep offers numerous subscription packages and group discounts for tickets. Call the box office at 313-868-1347 or visit www.DetroitRepTheatre.com for more information.

In its historic home on Woodrow Wilson, the Detroit Rep lobby also features a 30-foot bar and a kitchen serving up delicious homemade food, open to all theatregoers one hour before every performance. The opening night reception includes complimentary champagne and a chance to meet the actors and artists behind this production.

