COMPANY Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in October

Broadway In Detroit will present the thrilling Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's COMPANY, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4 for 2 weeks of performances October 17 – 29 at the Fisher Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com or at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

The Detroit engagement of COMPANY is part of the 2023-2024 North American tour starring Britney Coleman as Bobbie. It follows the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, and Tony Award-winning run on Broadway. The most honored musical of the 2021-2022 Broadway season is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America).

Producer Chris Harper said, “The extraordinary response to this musical masterpiece, both in London and on Broadway, was exhilarating. We are delighted that audiences across North America will finally have the opportunity to experience Marianne Elliott's Tony Award winning, joyful and laughter-filled production.”

COMPANY, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and the iconic “Being Alive.”

Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update COMPANY, bringing Bobbie's array of friends and lovers into the 21st century: Paul is waiting patiently for his fiancée Jamie to get over his frantic wedding day jitters. Sarah and Harry try jujitsu to keep their marriage alive. Joanne is on her third husband with younger man, Larry. Peter and Susan seem to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible. Jenny and her square husband David can't understand Bobbie's perpetually single status and are not shy about telling her. All while Bobbie juggles three men: sexy flight attendant Andy, small-town boy Theo trying to find his way in the big city, and P.J., the native New Yorker who is more in love with his hometown than Bobbie!

The creative team for COMPANY includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor, additional vocal arrangements), Tony Award winner Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Tony Award nominee Neil Austin (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (sound design), Tony Award nominee David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design) and Tara Rubin (casting).

COMPANY began preview performances on Broadway on March 2, 2020, and, following the shutdown, resumed previews on November 15, 2021. The production was in previews when on November 26, 2021, Broadway suffered the devastating loss of the titan of the American musical, composer Stephen Sondheim. This production of COMPANY was the last Broadway production of his work that he saw to fruition before his passing at the age of 91.

The production opened to critical acclaim on Broadway December 9, 2021 and was called “gloriously transformative” (The New York Times), “dazzling” (The Hollywood Reporter), “sensational” (Variety), “deeply funny,” (The Washington Post), “a phenomenon that should be experienced in person at least once in this life,” (The New Yorker), and “hands down the best musical production of the season” (New York Post).

COMPANY played its final performance on Broadway on July 31, 2022, having played 300 performances (268 regular performances and 32 preview performances). T

he North American tour of COMPANY is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber. Work Light Productions serves as Executive Producer.

COMPANY is the third show in Broadway In Detroit's 2023-24 Subscription Season which also includes FUNNY GIRL, Mrs. Doubtfire, Disney's Frozen, Wicked, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Full Series Subscriptions, which start at $249 and include a ticket to all six shows, are still available at www.broadwayindetroit.com/season

Performance times for COMPANY appearing October 17 - 29 at the Fisher Theatre located 3011 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit MI are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets for COMPANY will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4 and range in price from [$35 - $135] with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com, Ticketmaster.com, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office starting at noon.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-871-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

Tickets for the Open Captioned performance can be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com

