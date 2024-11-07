CLUE Comes To The Fisher Theatre This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, comes to the Fisher Theatre February 4 – 9, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at noon.

The cast includes Christina Anthony as Miss Scarlet, Mariah Burks as the Cook, John Treacy Egan as Colonel Mustard, Joanna Glushak as Mrs. Peacock, Tari Kelly as Mrs. White, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum, Jeff Skowron as Wadsworth, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Teddy Trice as the Cop, and Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette. The understudies are Greg Balla, Alison Ewing, Mary McNulty and James Taylor Odom.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara and sound design by Jeff Human.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the ‘Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.

The North American tour of CLUE is produced by The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment and Aged in Wood.

Originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, Pennsylvania, Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler, Producers. Developed by Cleveland Playhouse, Laura Kepley, Artistic Director & Kevin Moore, Managing Director.

For more information on CLUE, visit: clueliveonstage.com

Performance times for CLUE appearing February 4 - 9, 2025 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday matinee at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $40.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, November 22. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com or call 313-871-1132.

