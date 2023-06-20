Broadway's John McDaniel And Jessica Grové: One-Night-Only Cabaret At The Encore, Juno 30

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced that renowned Broadway artists John McDaniel and Jessica Grové will take the stage for a one-night-only cabaret performance on June 30th. Audiences can expect a personable evening of music and conversation, showcasing the immense talent and artistry of these two extraordinary performers.

John McDaniel, an acclaimed conductor, pianist, and composer, has garnered immense recognition for his work in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his orchestrations for the 1999 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of "Annie Get Your Gun" and his Emmy Award-winning work as the music director and conductor for "The Rosie O'Donnell Show." With an impressive career spanning over three decades, McDaniel has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including most recently, Carol Burnett, for her 90th Birthday Celebration on NBC. Audiences who attended the unforgettable evening last month with McDaniel and Phantom of the Opera's Hugh Panaro will not want to miss John's return!

Sharing the stage with McDaniel on June 30th is Dexter's own Broadway star, Jessica Grové, an accomplished actress and singer whose talents have graced Broadway and National stages, as well as The Encore's stage. Grové's Broadway credits include roles in A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Les Misérables. Grové has captivated The Encore's audiences with her exceptional vocal range and stage presence in such shows as My Fair Lady, Into the Woods, and most recently A Christmas Story the Musical. Her 25-year career in musical theater, beginning at the age of 15 with her breakout performance as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz at New York City's Madison Square Garden has made her a sought-after performer and a beloved name in the industry.

Together, McDaniel and Grové will deliver an unforgettable evening of music, weaving together beloved classics and contemporary gems in an intimate cabaret setting in The Maas theater space.

"We are thrilled to present this wonderful collaboration between John McDaniel and Jessica Grové, who first met in 1997 on the set of The Rosie O'Donnell Show" says Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore. "Their combined talent and passion, plus their extensive collective experiences on Broadway is an incredible gift to us here, and we are honored to have them grace our stage on June 30th."

Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here at the box office by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10AM – 2PM and 2 hours prior to performances.

