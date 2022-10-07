Broadway Stars Chelsea And Geoff Packard Headline A TRIBUTE TO THE CARPENTERS

RAINY DAYS AND MONDAYS, a tribute to the music of The Carpenters, opens this weekend at The Encore, the first offering in their popular tribute concert series.

Sure to lift your spirits, this cozy collection of sing-along hits will be headlined by CHELSEA PACKARD (Promises, Promises, Hands on a Hardbody, Legally Blonde), and GEOFF PACKARD (Matilda, Rock of Ages, Phantom of The Opera), with Geoff also directing.

The couple, who each boast numerous Broadway credits (they met while touring in Wicked), are both professors in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Michigan.

As they have in previous appearances, the Packards are bringing their vocal talents to The Encore stage, this time interpreting the soft style and distinctive harmonies of Richard and Karen Carpenter. Joining them for this special concert are two of their talented students at U of M, SOPHIA VICTORIA DELER and DIEGO RODRIGUEZ.

The Carpenters, a phenomenally successful brother-sister duo, were the number one American recording artists of the 1970s. This tribute will bring to life many of their chart-topping songs, including "Close to You", "Superstar", "We've Only Just Begun", "Top of the World" and so many more.

THE ENCORE MUSICAL THEATRE COMPANY is a non-profit, professional theatre located in the heart of southeast Michigan. It was founded 15 years ago by Broadway performer, DAN COONEY and Chelsea, MI residents, ANNE and PAUL KOCH to bring quality, professional musical productions to the Ann Arbor area. Encore productions have been critically acclaimed as "the next best thing to Broadway" - as evidenced by the many Broadway performers, directors and choreographers who continue to bring their talents to The Encore stage, as well as numerous young performers who go on to Broadway careers of their own.

Rainy Days and Mondays: A Tribute to The Carpenters is generously sponsored by Dexter's Pub. The concert runs October 6-9 in The Maas performance space. Tickets can be purchased at theencoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130. Box office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10AM - 2PM.