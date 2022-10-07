Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Stars Chelsea And Geoff Packard Headline A TRIBUTE TO THE CARPENTERS

The Carpenters, a phenomenally successful brother-sister duo, were the number one American recording artists of the 1970s.

Register for Michigan News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Broadway Stars Chelsea And Geoff Packard Headline A TRIBUTE TO THE CARPENTERS

RAINY DAYS AND MONDAYS, a tribute to the music of The Carpenters, opens this weekend at The Encore, the first offering in their popular tribute concert series.

Sure to lift your spirits, this cozy collection of sing-along hits will be headlined by CHELSEA PACKARD (Promises, Promises, Hands on a Hardbody, Legally Blonde), and GEOFF PACKARD (Matilda, Rock of Ages, Phantom of The Opera), with Geoff also directing.

The couple, who each boast numerous Broadway credits (they met while touring in Wicked), are both professors in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Michigan.

As they have in previous appearances, the Packards are bringing their vocal talents to The Encore stage, this time interpreting the soft style and distinctive harmonies of Richard and Karen Carpenter. Joining them for this special concert are two of their talented students at U of M, SOPHIA VICTORIA DELER and DIEGO RODRIGUEZ.

The Carpenters, a phenomenally successful brother-sister duo, were the number one American recording artists of the 1970s. This tribute will bring to life many of their chart-topping songs, including "Close to You", "Superstar", "We've Only Just Begun", "Top of the World" and so many more.

THE ENCORE MUSICAL THEATRE COMPANY is a non-profit, professional theatre located in the heart of southeast Michigan. It was founded 15 years ago by Broadway performer, DAN COONEY and Chelsea, MI residents, ANNE and PAUL KOCH to bring quality, professional musical productions to the Ann Arbor area. Encore productions have been critically acclaimed as "the next best thing to Broadway" - as evidenced by the many Broadway performers, directors and choreographers who continue to bring their talents to The Encore stage, as well as numerous young performers who go on to Broadway careers of their own.

Rainy Days and Mondays: A Tribute to The Carpenters is generously sponsored by Dexter's Pub. The concert runs October 6-9 in The Maas performance space. Tickets can be purchased at theencoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130. Box office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10AM - 2PM.





More Hot Stories For You


Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents AIRNESS By Chelsea MarcantelDetroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents AIRNESS By Chelsea Marcantel
October 7, 2022

Opening its 52nd season, the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) presents the Michigan premiere of 'Airness' by Chelsea Marcantel. A 2017 Humana Festival hit, 'Airness' is the story of a group of air guitar competitors as they move through competitions, love, loss and finding the inner rock star inside themselves.
WE CAN BE HEROES Documentary Tells Important Story About Addiction And StigmaWE CAN BE HEROES Documentary Tells Important Story About Addiction And Stigma
October 7, 2022

Overcoming addiction can be a long road. Filmmaker and Flint native Mike Ramsdell shares the struggle and success of professional boxer Taylor Duerr in the We Can Be Heroes documentary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 at the FIM Capitol Theatre.
Theatre NOVA Announces SANCTUARY CITY Next MonthTheatre NOVA Announces SANCTUARY CITY Next Month
October 7, 2022

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, kicks off its 2022-23 season of in-person full-length productions with “Sanctuary City” by Martyna Majok, which runs November 4 through November 27, 2022.
The Mark Morris Dance Group 2022-2023 Tour Season To Feature THE LOOK OF LOVE and MoreThe Mark Morris Dance Group 2022-2023 Tour Season To Feature THE LOOK OF LOVE and More
October 6, 2022

The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) will resume national touring for its 2022-2023 season, with ten confirmed nationwide stops from October 2021 to June 2022. The touring season centers on Mark Morris's BOLD new creation, The Look of Love.
PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM to Play Music Hall in JanuaryPADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM to Play Music Hall in January
October 6, 2022

The beloved, award-winning stage show Paddington Gets in a Jam comes to Music Hall January 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m