Broadway Grand Rapids Unveils Leadership Changes

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced a series of leadership promotions, effective July 1, 2025, as the organization continues to grow its footprint and programming in West Michigan.

Jennifer Pascua has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement. Formerly Director of Marketing, Pascua will now oversee all marketing strategy, audience development, public relations, and community engagement. She has played a pivotal role in expanding Broadway Grand Rapids’ brand and deepening its community relationships.

Chad Kirkpatrick, previously Business Manager, has been named Vice President of Operations. In this expanded role, Kirkpatrick will manage the organization’s financial operations, HR, donor relations, and administrative systems—areas in which he has helped streamline processes and advance strategic planning.

McKenzie Szalai has been promoted from Marketing Coordinator to Marketing Specialist, in recognition of her creative contributions and growing role within the marketing team.

“These promotions are about more than titles—they represent a deliberate effort to formalize leadership within our organization, deepen our strategic expertise, and build the capacity needed to support our expanding programming and community initiatives,” said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.

