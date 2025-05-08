Bored Teachers to Bring THE STRUGGLE IS REAL! Comedy Tour to Wharton Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bored Teachers is bringing their all new “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour to East Lansing on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Wharton Center.



Bored Teachers is a comedy powerhouse anyone who's ever been in a classroom can relate to! Since starting in 2022, the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has sold out theaters in almost every state around the United States and Canada. In 2025, the tour is expanding globally to the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.



Thousands of teachers have rated the show as “The night out we needed to make it through the school year!” Interviewed by EdWeek after a show, a teacher said she only wishes it could be “8 hours long like a real PD session!” One of the comedians commented, “I think the response just shows you how much teachers need this time together to laugh.” Even non-teachers have reviewed it as one of the funniest comedy shows they've ever seen.



Featuring all new material, Bored Teachers “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour commenced on July 25, 2024, in Montana. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of laughter coming soon to a city near you!



Twenty-two new dates have been added to the Bored Teachers “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour in 2025. For a complete listing of all tour stops and to purchase tickets visit the Comedy Tour page.



About Bored Teachers:

Bored Teachers is the #1 teacher-entertainment media company in the world. With more than 10 million followers, the #1 ranking teacher podcast, and over a BILLION video views on the Internet, it's a one stop portal to share laughter, release stress, and advocate for teachers by shining the light on global issues in education through comedy. Teachers everywhere subscribe to Bored Teachers for all the relatable teacher humor produced in their viral comedy tour, hilarious skits, sarcastic social posts, classroom anecdotes, top-of-the-charts podcasts, and comical articles.



Over 9 years ago, Bored Teachers was born from the sweat, tears, and a love-hate relationship with the teacher profession. Founders James and Marilou Tarantino were classroom teachers and avid travelers where they met and shared stories with teachers from all over the world who went through the same struggles as educators. Through these shared sentiments, they began a community on social media sharing—through humorous skits, memes, and articles--the very real experiences, true stories, and honest feelings about just how complex and undervalued teachers everywhere are. The feelings were so relatable that the engagement exploded from like-minded educators and the Bored Teachers creative team expanded into a production powerhouse with more and more hilarious writers, content creators, and comedians garnishing tens of millions of views on every skit, story, and podcast clip posted to the Bored Teachers channels.



Comments