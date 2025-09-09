BWW Q&A: Laura Heikkinen on CRIMES OF THE HEART at The Inspired Acting Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Inspired Acting Company is a non-profit 501(c)3 professional theatre operating in Walled Lake, Michigan (Commerce Township). We are on a mission to tell relevant, timely, and inclusive stories through productions of world-class plays, both new and classical. We celebrate the power of theatre to build empathy, promote discourse, and generate positive change. Our dream is to be a beacon of artistic excellence in performance, education, and culture for Metro Detroit. Through the education, empowerment, and platforming of Michigan-based theatre professionals, we will foster our area as a jewel for the arts nationally and internationally.

What drew you to this project particularly with The Inspired Acting Company?

The freshness of The Inspired Acting Company felt like the ideal setting for returning to a timeless story. With such a strong, solid team of artists, I knew my vision would be executed with utmost creative support.

Can you describe your approach to directing "Crimes of the Heart" given its deep emotional narrative and complexity of characters?

I wanted cast and crew to feel as truthfully connected to the story as playwright Beth Henley presumably intended, so as to pierce our (the audience) minds and hearts in a way that inspires evolving perspectives on not only our own lives, but those whose relevance we may not otherwise consider.

What have been some of the challenges you've faced while directing this play and how have you overcome them?

The biggest challenges I thought I might face - situations within the script that don’t “age well” - turned out be barely bumps in the road, which paved the way for the meatier challenge of artfully crafting a journey that could transcend time and place without sacrificing integrity of neither story nor the process. I credit the phenomenal cast for reading between my lines!

How have you worked with the actors to bring out the emotional depth and resilience of the Magrath sisters?

This cast has no fears about going deep into their characters! We had open conversations about tactic and motivation, etc., exploring the rights and (some) wrongs during rehearsal while we dug down to the nitty gritty. The three portraying the sisters came equipped with wells of emotional complexity that they were not afraid to share. Lucky for us!

How are you handling the balance between the play's biting wit and its serious, traumatic themes?

The funny thing about emotional extremity is that it’s rooted from the same place within us. What seems like it should be paradoxical is actually viscerally akin. And this script flows seamlessly through comedic to tragic moments, I found that as long as kept hold of the story, the balance continued to feel just right.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Audiences won’t want to miss the chemistry within these cunningly curated portrayals, the gorgeous design elements - or the live saxophone! A visit to see Crimes of the Heart is guaranteed to stir up a pit of fun-filled emotion that will satiate for days. And if it doesn’t, you’ll want to come back!