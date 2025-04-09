News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BAM Talent's BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY: LIVE ON GRTV To Broadcast In April

By: Apr. 09, 2025
BAM Talent's BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY: LIVE ON GRTV To Broadcast In April Image
BAMTalent invites the community-at-large to the LIVE BROADCAST of their original EASTER production: BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY: LIVE ON GRTV!

This original immersive TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) production will be taking place on Easter Saturday, April 19th at the Wealthy Theatre: 1130 Wealthy St SW, simultaneously being broadcast LIVE on GRTV!

Doors open at Noon with broadcast beginning at 1pm. Children will receive a light meal/snack along with a post show photo op with the cast & a Easter Surprise to take home! TICKETS. $5. Space is limited but tickets are available now at www.bamtalent.org/easter.

ABOUT BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY 

BAM Talent's BAMMERSION Department presents a spin on the classic “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny”... Only our rabbit's got swag! Miss Elliott & the Kids are celebrating Easter… again. But, a whole new bunny's hoppin' onto the scene... and “he ain't Peter Rabbit”! "BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY" is an immersive experience for all ages promoting self-pride, self-advocacy & the idea that embracing something different can be amazing. 

ABOUT #BAMTalent 

BAM (or Black Art Matters) TALENT, located in Grand Rapids, MI., is a nonprofit theatrical training ground with a mission "To Enrich, Inspire & Enable Black & Underrepresented Voices through Professional-Level Theatrical Training & Production Works." To stay informed or to find out more, visit www.bamtalent.org

