BAM Talent's BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY: LIVE ON GRTV To Broadcast In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BAMTalent invites the community-at-large to the LIVE BROADCAST of their original EASTER production: BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY: LIVE ON GRTV!

This original immersive TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) production will be taking place on Easter Saturday, April 19th at the Wealthy Theatre: 1130 Wealthy St SW, simultaneously being broadcast LIVE on GRTV!

Doors open at Noon with broadcast beginning at 1pm. Children will receive a light meal/snack along with a post show photo op with the cast & a Easter Surprise to take home! TICKETS. $5. Space is limited but tickets are available now at www.bamtalent.org/easter.

ABOUT BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY

BAM Talent's BAMMERSION Department presents a spin on the classic “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny”... Only our rabbit's got swag! Miss Elliott & the Kids are celebrating Easter… again. But, a whole new bunny's hoppin' onto the scene... and “he ain't Peter Rabbit”! "BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY" is an immersive experience for all ages promoting self-pride, self-advocacy & the idea that embracing something different can be amazing.

ABOUT #BAMTalent

BAM (or Black Art Matters) TALENT, located in Grand Rapids, MI., is a nonprofit theatrical training ground with a mission "To Enrich, Inspire & Enable Black & Underrepresented Voices through Professional-Level Theatrical Training & Production Works." To stay informed or to find out more, visit www.bamtalent.org.

BAMTalent presents BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY: LIVE ON GRTV! Saturday, April 19, 2025. Wealthy Theatre: 1130 Wealthy St SW, simultaneously being broadcast LIVE on GRTV! Doors at Noon with broadcast beginning at 1pm. Children will receive a light meal/snack along with a post show photo op with the cast & a Easter Surprise to take home! TICKETS. $5. www.bamtalent.org/easter.

Comments