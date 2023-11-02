Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in February

The tour comes to Detroit on Saturday, February 10.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in February

Following a hit run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, international engagements in London, Edinburgh, and Melbourne, and a six-time extended Off-Broadway run, Alex Edelman's Just For Us has officially launched a North American tour. The multi-city tour kicked off last week at San Francisco's Curran Theatre, playing October 26-28, and will continue through spring 2024 with a stop in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre on Saturday, February 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Directed by Adam Brace and expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy—and it's also “belly-laugh funny!” (The New York Times). In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise Just for Us.

“I've been lucky enough to take Just For Us all around the world, and so it's thrilling to bring it to new audiences across America,” said Edelman. “Adam Brace liked to say that the show was a 90-minute wrestling match with a single question: ‘What is our place in the world?' And that conversation - and the ones that go along with it as we consider identity and anti-Semitism - have never seemed more relevant. It's important to me to continue those conversations, and I'm looking forward to doing it with new audiences, in new cities.”

Alex Edelman is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is known for his TV writing, his love of black-and-white cookies, and his solo shows - all created in collaboration with director Adam Brace and all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Just For Us marks Edelman's Broadway debut, coming to the Hudson Theatre after sold-out runs Off-Broadway (Obie Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), in Washington DC, Boston (his hometown), Melbourne, Edinburgh (Herald Angel Award), London and more. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. He has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and “Conan." He is also the creator of Peer Group – a show about young people – on BBC Radio 4. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded 70-minute special posted on YouTube that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. He has two differently-sized feet and is very grateful you're here.

Adam Brace (Director) was Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London where he worked across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art, and in roles spanning dramaturg, director and writer. In comedy, he developed a varied range of work including eight Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, two Herald Angel Award-winners, two nominees for the Melbourne Barry Award and two Southbank Sky Arts Awards. Directing credits include all of Alex Edelman's shows, most recently Just For Us (2023 Obie Award winner, 2022 Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Nominee); Liz Kingman's One Woman Show and Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares?! Off-Broadway, Haley McGee's Age is a Feeling (Fringe First 2022, Soho Theatre); all of Sh!t Theatre's multi-award-winning international shows. Other credits include Ahir Shah's HBO Max special Dots and Creative Supervisor on two series of “Soho Theatre Live” on Amazon Prime. Previously, he was a playwright and was produced by Almeida Theatre, The National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse; his plays are published by Faber and Faber.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
$30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Will Be Available For TINA- The Tina Turner Musical Photo
$30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Will Be Available For TINA- The Tina Turner Musical in Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of TINA- The Tina Turner Musical.

2
$39 Rush Tickets Available For FUNNY GIRL At Broadway Grand Rapids Photo
$39 Rush Tickets Available For FUNNY GIRL At Broadway Grand Rapids

Get $30 Rush Tickets for TINA- The Tina Turner Musical! Broadway Grand Rapids announces special student and educator discounts for this electrifying musical. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!

3
Interview: Megan Wirts of BRIGHT STAR at LionHeart Productions Has a Story to Tell! Photo
Interview: Megan Wirts of BRIGHT STAR at LionHeart Productions Has a Story to Tell!

LionHeart Productions is presenting Bright Star, a beautiful story about faith, hope, love and forgiveness. Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. This Tony nominated show (nominated the same year as Wicked)  will have you tapping your toes to it’s country/bluegrass sound.   We had the chance to interview one of the male leads of the show and see what Megan had to say about playing the lead role of Alice, and her thoughts on Bright Star.

4
Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Holidays With An Audience Favorite MURDER FOR TWO Photo
Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Holidays With An Audience Favorite MURDER FOR TWO

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, is celebrating the holidays with the return of one of its favorite duos Andrea Wollenberg and Mark Schenfisch in Murder for Two: Holiday Edition, Book & Music by Joe Kinosian, Book & Lyrics by Kellen Blair.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
Next Stop, Broadway! in Michigan Next Stop, Broadway!
Western Michigan University Theatre (11/30-12/02)
One Sleepy Night-Detroit in Michigan One Sleepy Night-Detroit
Garden Theater (12/06-12/09)
My Fair Lady in Michigan My Fair Lady
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
Disney's Frozen in Michigan Disney's Frozen
Detroit Opera House (11/29-12/17)
Peppa Pig: Sing-Along Party in Michigan Peppa Pig: Sing-Along Party
Miller Auditorium (11/04-11/04)
A Little More Alive in Michigan A Little More Alive
Meadow Brook Theatre (2/14-3/10)
Ella, First Lady of Song in Michigan Ella, First Lady of Song
Meadow Brook Theatre (5/29-6/23)
Moulin Rouge! in Michigan Moulin Rouge!
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (4/02-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You