Actors Collaborative Toledo Presents ON THE EXHALE, June 4

Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT) closes out their 2022/23 season with the return of their powerful one-woman play at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 316 Adams St, Toledo, OH 43604, on June 4, 2023, in observance of The National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend. The performance will feature a talk-back afterwards with the director and cast along with members of the community who are working to combat gun violence in our community.

One the Exhale by Martin Zimmerman stars Marissa Rex as a woman facing an unthinkable tragedy. ACT originally produced the show in the fall of 2021 and is bringing it back for a special performance in observance of The National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend #wearorange.

When a random act of gun violence tears one woman's world apart, she finds herself caught in the cross hairs of power lost and, very possibly, regained.

Directed by Jeffrey Albright, this tour-de-force is about motherhood and loss; grief and resilience; forgiveness and reconciliation.

On the Exhale is a carefully wrought study of a mother undone by loss. The play approaches the subject of American gun violence from a startlingly original perspective. There will be a talk back after this 60-minute performance with the director, cast, members of the community who are fighting gun violence in our community or have been affected by gun violence.

The performance is Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in the main sanctuary at Trinity Episcopal Church. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.act419.org or at the door beginning one hour before the performance. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local organization fighting gun violence in our community. Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission, $10.00 for Seniors and College or High School Students (16+).

To learn more about the National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend visit: www.wearorange.org.