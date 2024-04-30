AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Adds Matinee Performance to Detroit Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert will perform at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office. The tour will kick off in the United States in September before heading to Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston and many more cities in 2024. The global tour continues in 2025 to a myriad of European cities across the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the Netherlands among others; additionally, the tour will make stops in various cities across Australia.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert audiences will immerse themselves in a two-hour special with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on a full-size cinema screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

The creative mastermind behind the original music for the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has teamed up with show co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as well as Jeff Adams (the show's original editor) to expand the series original compositions for the concert series. This spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first for fans offering an opportunity to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

"It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” said Zuckerman. “I’m overjoyed that many more people - Avatar fans both new and old - will get to experience the show during this wider tour."

