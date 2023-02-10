Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in February

ASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in February

Assassins will run from February 24th through March 20th.

Feb. 10, 2023  

The Ringwald Theatre will present a new production of the late Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical masterpiece Assassins.

A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, Assassins combines Sondheim's signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America's four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing, and alarmingly funny, Assassins is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.

Assassins explores the dark side of the American experience. Incorporating John Wilkes Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald, John Hinckley and others, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact, and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

"Promises made, promises broken: That does seem to be the whole point of this politically piercing and tragically funny musical. We promise the world to our gullible kind, and recoil in horror when some among us take that word as gospel - and feel so aggrieved that they become violent when they fail to win the "prize" that was promised at the sharpshooter booth of this carnival country." -Variety

Assassins is directed by Matthew James Wallace and features Joe Bailey, John DeMerell, Phoenix Eldridge, Leah Fox, Kyle Johnson, Vince Kelley, Marcus Laban, Jeffrey McMahon, Allison Megroet, Hannah Niece, Brandy Joe Plambeck, Rashna "Rashi" Sarwar, Dave Schoen, Liz Schultz, and Joey Urreta. Music direction is by Diane Hill; stage management is by Alisa Vandercruyssen. The rest of the team includes: Asia Hicks handling property and set design; lighting design by Eric Niece; costume design by Vince Kelley.

Assassins will run from February 24th through March 20th. Tickets are $30 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $20 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

The Ringwald opened 16 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include Misery, Who's Holiday, Puffs, Head Over Heels, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.

Assassins CAST & CREW

Joe Bailey Samuel Byck

John DeMerell Charles Guiteau

Phoenix Eldridge John Hinckley

Leah Fox Sara Jane Moore

Kyle Johnson Giuseppe Zangara

Vince Kelley John Wilkes Booth (3/3 - 3/20)

Marcus Laban John Wilkes Booth (2/24 - 2/27)

Jeffrey McMahon Lee Harvey Oswald and others

Allison Megroet Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme

Hannah Niece Emma Goldman and others

Brandy Joe Plambeck Leon Czolgosz

Rashna "Rashi" Sarwar The Balladeer

Dave Schoen The Proprietor

Liz Schultz Ensemble

Joey Urreta Ensemble

Director Matthew James Wallace

Music Director Diane Hill

Stage Manager Alisa Vandercruyssen

Set and Props Design Asia Hicks

Costume Design Vince Kelley

Lighting Design Eric Niece

Photo credit: Brandy Joe Plambeck




Tickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance Hall Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance Hall
Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that tickets for Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album are now on sale.
Rosedale Community Players To Present HERE WE GO: TWO POINT OH Photo
Rosedale Community Players To Present HERE WE GO: TWO POINT OH
Rosedale Community Players will present Here We Go: Two Point Oh, a live one-man show following Southfield resident Eric Goldstein on his journey as he learns to live with brain cancer.
Oakland Symphony Orchestra To Present 25th Annual David Daniels Young Artists Concert Photo
Oakland Symphony Orchestra To Present 25th Annual David Daniels Young Artists Concert
The Oakland Symphony Orchestra will present its 25th Annual David Daniels Young Artists Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Will Return For Residency at Interlochen This Summer Photo
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Will Return For Residency at Interlochen This Summer
This summer, Interlochen and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will add another chapter to their storied history together. The 96th season of Interlochen Arts Camp will see DSO musicians leading master classes and rehearsing side by side with young students. In addition, the DSO's acclaimed Music Director, Jader Bignamini, will conduct Interlochen's World Youth Symphony Orchestra in performance.

More Hot Stories For You


Tickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance HallTickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance Hall
February 9, 2023

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that tickets for Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album are now on sale.
Production Designer Hannah Beachler and Cultural Historian Scott Poulson-Bryant Will Sit Down For a Black History Month ConversationProduction Designer Hannah Beachler and Cultural Historian Scott Poulson-Bryant Will Sit Down For a Black History Month Conversation
February 8, 2023

When what two people have in common is that they have each worked with Beyoncé, chances are their conversation will unfold in a pretty fascinating way.
Rosedale Community Players To Present HERE WE GO: TWO POINT OHRosedale Community Players To Present HERE WE GO: TWO POINT OH
February 7, 2023

Rosedale Community Players will present Here We Go: Two Point Oh, a live one-man show following Southfield resident Eric Goldstein on his journey as he learns to live with brain cancer.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Will Return For Residency at Interlochen This Summer Detroit Symphony Orchestra Will Return For Residency at Interlochen This Summer
February 7, 2023

This summer, Interlochen and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will add another chapter to their storied history together. The 96th season of Interlochen Arts Camp will see DSO musicians leading master classes and rehearsing side by side with young students. In addition, the DSO's acclaimed Music Director, Jader Bignamini, will conduct Interlochen's World Youth Symphony Orchestra in performance.
Planet Ant Presents LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW: First Anniversary BonanzaPlanet Ant Presents LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW: First Anniversary Bonanza
February 7, 2023

Planet Ant Theatre Presents an evening of burlesque, cabaret, and variety in Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza on Friday, February 24th. 
share