AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY RADIO PLAYS is Coming to Rosedale Community Players

Rosedale Community Players is inviting audiences to experience the magic of the season with An Evening of Holiday Radio Plays, a nostalgic, heartwarming night that brings classic storytelling to life.

Performed in the style of a vintage 1940s radio broadcast, this special event blends festive tales, rich soundscapes, and live performance artistry to create an immersive holiday experience for all ages.

Patrons will feel like guests at a vintage radio show, watching holiday stories come alive right before their eyes. It's the perfect way to slow down, savor the season, and create new memories with family and friends.

Performances will take place from December 5-6 at 8pm and December 7 at 2pm. Tickets available now.

Join in for a night of warmth, wonder, and winter nostalgia as RCP celebrates the holidays with stories that have charmed generations.