A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN Comes to Farmers Alley Theatre

Coming off the heels of the enormously sold out and extended productions of Jersey Boys, A Christmas Carol and Dial M for Murder, Farmers Alley Theatre will present the Kalamazoo premiere of A Jukebox for the Algonquin by Paul Stroili: a brand new comedy with heart running April 3rd thru the 20th.

At a senior living community in the Adirondack region of upstate New York, a small group of residents decide they're not quite ready to go “gentle into that good night.” This band of displaced former city dwellers from Brooklyn and The Bronx devise a plot to prove that “old” is not a New York state of mind. Their mission to fundraise a purchase of a jukebox for the community rec room leads them on a hilarious and touching journey of the spirit - young or old!

Directed by playwright Paul Stroili and Starring Rico Bruce Wade (Driving Miss Daisy & The Whipping Man) as “Johnny”, Elizabeth Terrel (WMU professor; A Doll's House Part 2 & Vanya/Sonia at Farmers Alley) as “Annie”, Dwandra Nickole Lampkin (WMU professor; Skeleton Crew at Farmers Alley) as “Josefina” and Shannon Huneryager (Working The Musical) as “Peg/Mrs. McDarren”. Making their Farmers Alley stage debuts are Lauren McCormack as “Dennis”, Kevin Theis as “Chuck”, and WMU student Charlie Vivirito as “Tyler”.

Farmers Alley is ecstatic to welcome back Paul Stroili in two new capacities: as playwright and director. Paul is one of Farmers Alley's favorite actors (The Lifespan of a Fact, Native Gardens) who has promised plenty of smiles, laughs and a few tears for the audience as the leader and creator of this production. Paul is a resident artist at Jeff Daniels' Purple Rose Theatre. His other plays include My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War, Cheese Louise, Plane Crazy, and Last Call at the Aardvark. His autobiographical solo show, Straight Up with a Twist, toured the U.S. for nearly nine years culminating in a twice extended Off Broadway run.

“I'm delighted to be back in Kalamazoo with the inspired, artistic family that is Farmers Alley Theatre,” says Stroili. “I have worked here as an actor and designer on several occasions, and every experience with them has been not only personally fulfilling, but creatively joyous. Directing A Jukebox for The Algonquin here is something I have long hoped for. I thank Rob, Jeremy, Kathy and the whole Farmers team for welcoming us and enthusiastically helping us craft this hilarious and moving story for audiences here in Western Michigan. This production will be unique, as it is being presented in the round for the very first time.”

“First and foremost, this script is flat-out hilarious - Paul really knows how to write dialogue both humorous and real," states Artistic Director Jeremy Koch. Koch continues, "And we've compiled an amazing cast: we've got WMU professors and Farmers Alley Theatre favorites Dwandra and Elizabeth to lead the way alongside an outrageous assortment of super talented local and out-of-town artists. This play is all about the hopes, dreams, heartbreak, and hilarious antics of a bunch of people trying to feel connected to friends, their traditional family, and the family they've created. I know our audiences are gonna love this play and they might love it so much that they come back a second or third time!”.

A Jukebox for the Algonquin runs for three weeks from April 3 through April 20, 2025. Performances times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm and Sundays will start at 2pm. Go to our website for all dates and times. Tickets range from $41-$45 with Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to offer 15% off regular ticket prices for Military/Veterans and Teachers (please call the box office to request that discount and have ID ready to show upon arrival). $20 rush tickets for adults and $10 rush tickets for students are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability; theatergoers must be present at the box office). Preview performance tickets on Thursday, April 3rd are $25.

