A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre In November

A Drag Queen Christmas will return for its 11th year in 2025, launching a 38-city national tour this November including a stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre Wednesday, November 12.

Produced by Murray & Peter Present, the 2025 edition is hosted by fan favorite Nina West and features a sparkling lineup of drag superstars from RuPaul's Drag Race, All Stars, and beyond. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com

This year's cast includes:

Onya Nerve, Winner of Drag Race Season 17

Jewels Sparkles, Runner-up, Drag Race Season 17

Suzie Toot, Drag Race Season 17

Lydia B. Kollins, Drag Race Season 17 & All Stars Season 10

Bosco, Drag Race Season 14 & All Stars Season 10

Plus drag legends Shea Couleé, Crystal Methyd, and host of Canada's Drag Race Brooke Lynn Hytes.

This over-the-top, 18+ holiday extravaganza runs two hours and offers fans the chance to add-on a VIP Meet & Greet Experience—including early access to the venue, photos with the queens on stage, autographs, and exclusive tour merchandise.

For more dates, information on who's performing, and to purchase tickets, go to: www.dragfans.com.

A Drag Queen Christmas is coming to the Fisher Theatre Wednesday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. tickets start at $41.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, June 13. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com

