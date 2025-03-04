& JULIET, CLUE, and More Set For the Wharton Center's 2025-26 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wharton Center’s 2025-2026 Broadway Series will feature a lineup of six Broadway shows making their Wharton Center premiere and two beloved favorites returning—bringing an exciting array of must-see productions direct from New York City that will captivate audiences all season long.

Subscribers get first access to the season, with six-show packages starting at just $238. Subscribers can also enjoy priority access now to special events like Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, risk-free ticket exchanges, interest-free payment plans, and much more. Packages are on sale now.

WHARTON CENTER’S 2025-2026 BROADWAY SERIES:

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical: Sept 16–21, 2025

The Wiz: Dec 9–14, 2025

Back to the Future: The Musical: Jan 13–18, 2026

Kimberly Akimbo: Mar 10–15, 2026

Clue: Apr 7–12, 2026

& Juliet: Jun 23–28, 2026

PLUS, TWO SPECIAL EVENTS:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: Oct 14–19, 2025

Hadestown: Jan 30 – Feb 1, 2026

The 25-26 season boasts a collective 55 Tony Award nominations with 26 wins, including three Tony Award® winning Best Musicals: KIMBERLY AKIMBO (2023), HADESTOWN (2019), and THE WIZ (1975).

“This season is truly something special,” says Wharton Center Executive Director Eric Olmscheid. “It’s a lineup that blends nostalgia, innovation, and pure Broadway brilliance—whether you’re reliving a favorite classic or discovering something brand new.

We’re beyond thrilled to present six Broadway premieres at Wharton Center, while also welcoming back beloved favorites like Beauty and the Beast and Hadestown! This season is going to be nothing short of extraordinary.”

