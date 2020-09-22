YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS To Stream Virtual Finals This Saturday

Tune in on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children's Trust, will host the 10th anniversary Young Talent Big Dreams Finals on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. This FREE event that is open to the public will stream live on the Young Talent Big Dreams YouTube page: www.youtube.com/YoungTalentBigDreams.

Young Talent Big Dreams is the most widespread, local FREE youth talent competition in Miami-Dade County. While staying safe at home and practicing social distancing, hundreds of kids between the ages of 8-17 answered the 2020 call to competition this season by submitting preliminary round audition videos that showcased their talents. Prizes range from performing arts scholarships, cash awards and performance opportunities, plus tickets to local cultural attractions and theaters. The grand prize winner will receive a free trip - airfare, hotel and passes for two - to attend the live Teen Choice Awards, courtesy of WSVN 7News, along with $500 in cash.

The competition features six individual categories including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups. Participation in the competition is free of charge and open to residents of Miami-Dade County. Auditions began on January 26; semifinals took place August 26 - 30. A maximum of nine winners and one grand prize winner will be chosen during the Virtual Finals presentation.

Young Talent Big Dreams is modeled after reality TV talent shows that offer similar opportunities to contestants through a series of auditions, performances and professional mentoring. Judges include a host of local celebrities and professionals from Miami's performing arts community; this year's finals judges are David Arisco, artistic director, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre; Suki Lopez, multiplatform creative and arts education professional best known for her role as "Nina" on Sesame Street; Howard Cohen, features writer, the Miami Herald; Christine Cruz, WSVN 7 News Anchor; and Gabrielle Graham, Carbonell Award-nominated actress and singer.

Past winners of the competition include Zachary Roy who just reached the Semifinals on Season 15 of NBC's "America's Got Talent," Joana Martinez who achieved a Top 10 placement as part of "Team Gwen (Stefani)" on Season 17 of NBC's "The Voice," Angelina Green who went on to earn the coveted golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum on Season 12 of NBC's "America's Got Talent," and Gino Cosculluela who brought home the third place title on Season 16 of FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance."

"Engaging and encouraging talented artists to develop their skills and pursue careers in the performing arts is an important part of our organization's youth programming," said Actors' Playhouse Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein. "We thank the many contestants who participated this year under very unusual virtual circumstances. We congratulate the winners and wish them well in striving to reach great heights in their careers. Heartfelt thanks to The Children's Trust for partnering with us for the past ten years to provide this important opportunity for young people."

"For a decade this competition has given a chance to the most talented youth in our community a chance to shine," said The Children's Trust President and CEO James R. Haj. "This year, due to the pandemic, the competition transitioned to virtual performances and we've seen an incredible 21% increase in the number of auditions. I can't wait to see the finals."

For detailed information on Young Talent Big Dreams, please visit StayHome.Miami.

