Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Miami Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Miami Award Winners

Best Direction Of A Play

Layon Gray - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Layon Gray - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Renee Elizabeth Turner - HAMLET - SHAKESPEARE TROUPE of SOUTH FLORIDA

Best Play

COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Reginald Wilson - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Slow Burn Theatre