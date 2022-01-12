Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Miami Awards
COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre Wins Best Play!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Miami Award Winners
Best Direction Of A Play
Layon Gray - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Layon Gray - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Renee Elizabeth Turner - HAMLET - SHAKESPEARE TROUPE of SOUTH FLORIDA
Best Play
COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Reginald Wilson - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
KINKY BOOTS - Slow Burn Theatre