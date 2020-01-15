Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Joseph Urick - AIDA - Seminole Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare

Best Actress in a Musical

Magaly Perez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

Samantha Kaufman - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Magaly Perez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre

Best Costume Design in a Play

Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare

Best Director of a Musical

Mickey McGuire - AIDA - Seminole Theatre

Best Director of a Play

Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

AIDA - Seminole Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area stage company

Best Musical

AIDA - Seminole Theatre

Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare

Best Sound Design in a Play

Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You