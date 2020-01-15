Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Joseph Urick - AIDA - Seminole Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare
Best Actress in a Musical
Magaly Perez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Samantha Kaufman - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Magaly Perez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre
Best Costume Design in a Play
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare
Best Director of a Musical
Mickey McGuire - AIDA - Seminole Theatre
Best Director of a Play
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
AIDA - Seminole Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area stage company
Best Musical
AIDA - Seminole Theatre
Best Play
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare
Best Sound Design in a Play
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare
