VIDEO: First Look at THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Maltz Jupiter Theatre presents the hit Broadway musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood, onstage December 3 through 19 at the nonprofit regional theatre.

Based on Charles Dickens' unfinished novel of the same name, the musical takes audiences on a journey to the small town of Cloisterham, England, where the young and charming Edwin Drood has been mysteriously murdered. But by whom? Structured as a show within a show, Rupert Holmes' smart and mysterious musical invites audience members to choose the outcome of the mystery by voting on the killer's identity.

Get a first look in the video below!

The Theatre's production is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, known locally for the Theatre's acclaimed productions of The Wiz and Cabaret. Werner - who is currently the Supervising Associate Director of The Book of Mormon worldwide - is leading a dynamic creative team that includes the talents of associate director and choreographer JR Bruno, scenic designer Michael Schweikardt, lighting designer Paul Miller, costume designer Andrea Hood, music director Caryl Fantel and sound designer Marty Mets.

An ensemble piece, the 11-person cast includes Richard B. Watson (last seen at the Theatre as Eli Whitney in the Theatre's beloved production of Anything Goes); Badia Farha (Addaperle in the Theatre's hit production of The Wiz); Autumn Hurlbert (last seen at the Theatre in Beehive) and Andrew Sellon (who starred in the Theatre's productions of The Foreigner and The 39 Steps).

The Mystery of Edwin Drood is sponsored by the John McDonald Company; single tickets start at $62. For tickets and showtimes, call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org. For more information on bringing your group to the Theatre, contact group sales associate Lina Lacy at (561) 972-6117.





