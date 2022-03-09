Titan Youth Theatre Presents The U.S. Coast Guard Band in April

The United States Coast Guard Band will be pleased to present a FREE concert at the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts located at 3865 N Wickham Road in Melbourne, FL on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 PM. This event is part of the "Southern Connections" concert tour, a two-week mission traveling through Coast Guard Sectors Charleston, Jacksonville, Miami, and St. Petersburg. The event is being presented and supported through Community Engagement & Activities initiatives through the Titan Youth Theatre a division of Eastern Florida State College and the King Center for the Performing Arts.

This concert is free of charge and open to the public. Ticket reservations are required and may be obtained on a first-come basis at http://www.kingcenter.com/schedule-of-events/6048-the-us-coast-guard-band.

The Band schedules one national tour each year and is excited to return to the Southeast for the first time as a full band since 2008. Since the Band rotates through five regional divisions of the United States in turn, each concert tour represents a rare and unmissable opportunity to see the full 55-member Coast Guard Band in person. Music selections will include favorite band treasures, virtuosic solo features, rousing marches, new music by American composers, and patriotic classics in a program certain to bring the audience to its feet.

Established in 1925, the United States Coast Guard Band is the premier band representing the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security and is the Coast Guard's only professional musical ensemble. The Band serves the country and the American people through its mission of promoting public goodwill toward the U.S. Coast Guard and our country, preserving and honoring the heritage, traditions, and history of the Coast Guard and our nation, enhancing pride within our service, supporting Coast Guard recruiting activities, and performing for official functions.

For more information about the band including the most recent COVID-19 protocols, other concert locations on the "Southern Connections" tour, information about the Band's directors and members, social media links, and more, please visit the Band's website at www.uscg.mil/band.