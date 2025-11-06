Tickets Are Now Available for Carbonell Awards Watch Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 48th annual Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theater & Arts Honors, today reminded local theater fans that tickets are now available for this year’s Carbonell Watch Party in FAU’s Livestream Lounge, conveniently located just steps away from FAU’s University Theatre, where the sold-out annual ceremony will be held. The fun, festive, entertainment-packed event is scheduled for Monday November 17, at 7:30 pm.

General admission tickets to the Carbonell Watch Party & After-Party are only $35 and can be purchased online, or by contacting the FAU Box Office at 561-297-6124. Less than 100 tickets are still available for this added event.

“We are both humbled and thrilled that the Carbonell Awards have sold out weeks before the ceremony—something that hasn’t happened in years,” said Andrew Kato, Producing Artistic Director of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Executive Producer/Director of the Carbonell Awards.

"Our team at Florida Atlantic is thrilled to be hosting the South Florida theatre community for this exciting event,” adds Tom Shorrock, Chair of FAU’s Department of Theatre and Dance. “And now, by creating our Livestream Lounge experience, we're able to welcome even more guests to celebrate the tremendous work that is being done in our region's professional theatres.”

More than 500 actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend South Florida’s version of Broadway’s Tony Awards®, including the live ceremony, watch party, and celebratory after-party at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

At this year’s ceremony, awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories for the 2024-2025 theater season, plus eight Special Awards. The Carbonell After-Party is hosted by Mark Traverso & Conor Walton.

