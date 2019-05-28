The Wick Announces Italian Dining and Music Nights, Pancetta Operetta

Back by popular demand, Pancetta Operetta is returning this summer to Tavern at The Wick, located inside The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. The culinary and musical journey features a 'family style' Italian dining experience created by Executive Chef Cyrille Bolle and musical performances by opera stars William Stafford and Alicia Branch. Reservations for Pancetta Operetta are $88, including tax and gratuity. Cash bar is available. The dates are May 30, June 6 and June 20, with a seating at 6:30 pm. Visit www.thewick.org or call 561-995-2333 for more information.

"While the theater season may be over, summer at The Wick is going to be an exciting time for us," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "One of our most popular events has been Pancetta Operetta, which immerses guests in the culinary and musical delights of Italy. We are thrilled that it is back for an encore!"

Pancetta Operetta features dining "alla famiglia" (family style) and will offer veritable feast of Italian favorites prepared by the Tavern's Executive Chef Cyrille Bolle. The menu will include an antipasto platter, stuffed beef rollatini, poached salmon, stuffed shells, roasted rosemary chicken, vegetables and dessert.

During the lavish dining experience, guests will be treated to performances by two outstanding opera singers, baritone William Stafford and soprano Alicia Branch. The duo will take guests on a glorious musical journey of beloved opera classics, famed operetta numbers and pop opera favorites.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories