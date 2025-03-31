The Symphonia’s 20th Anniversary Season to Close with CONCERT V

The Symphonia will present the final concert of its historic 20th anniversary season on Tuesday, April 29. Concert V will be held at The Studio at Mizner Park at 7 p.m. The performance will feature The Symphonia’s Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor, Alastair Willis.



The program includes: HOLST St. Paul’s Suite; J. MONTGOMERY Strum; JACOBSEN / AGHAEI Ascending Bird; and TCHAIKOVSKY Serenade for Strings.



Conductor: Alastair Willis serves as The Symphonia’s Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor, as well as the Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. Willis has guest conducted orchestras around the world including the Chicago Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Mexico City Philharmonic, Orquestra Sinfonica de Rio de Janeiro, Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonic, Hong Kong Sinfonietta, China National Orchestra (Beijing), and Silk Road Ensemble (with Yo-Yo Ma). His recording of Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les Sortileges” with Nashville Symphony and Opera for Naxos received a Grammy nomination for Best Classical Album in 2009.



