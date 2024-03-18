The Symphonia To End 2023-2024 Concert Season with SEEKING HAYDN In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Symphonia will present its final concert of its ‘Journey to Discovery' earth and environment themed season with ‘Seeking Haydn.' The concert will take place on Saturday, April 13th at 7p.m. at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School.

Principal Conductor Alastair Willis will guide you to the world of eighteenth-century Austria, as seen through the eyes of Joseph Haydn's musical assistant at the Esterhazy Palace. Explore – through Willis' dramatized perspective – what it was like living and working at the palace with Haydn for the Esterhazy family.

In addition to his role at the Symphonia, Willis is a Grammy- nominated conductor who also serves as the Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. He has guest conducted countless orchestras around the world including the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Hong Kong Sinfonietta. His recording of Ravel's “L'Enfant et les Sortileges” with Nashville Symphony and Opera for Naxos was Grammy-nominated for Best Classical Album in 2009.

Season subscriptions start at $175 per person. Information on subscriptions, flex-subscriptions and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.

About The SYMPHONIA

The mission of The Symphonia is to inspire, educate and engage the lives of our diverse South Florida community through extraordinary musical experiences. Founded in 2004 and recognized as the region's premier chamber orchestra, The Symphonia's annual concert series features a repertoire blending classic and contemporary works, showcasing compositions from diverse composers that can best be brought to life by a chamber-size ensemble.

The Symphonia takes great pride in its longstanding community partnerships, including its ‘Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem' children's program at the Boys & Girls Club in Delray Beach, and with the City of Boca Raton. Additional outreach programs include ‘Meet the Orchestra' for kids 12 and under, and ‘Box Lunch It,' a program that allows adult patrons to meet and learn from The Symphonia's featured soloists and conductors in an intimate, casual environment. This past year, The Symphonia also launched a program to provide complimentary tickets to service organizations such as Boca Helping Hands, Lighthouse for the Blind, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, and Schwedelson Special Need Department of the Jewish Community Center.

For more information, visit thesymphonia.org.