The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Four Fascinating & Fun Events in September

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

By: Sep. 01, 2023

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) is hosting four fascinating and fun events next month. For more information, please visit BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Saturday, September 2, 10 am to 4 pm

FREE Fun Saturday

On the first Saturday of the month, The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum offers FREE Fun Saturday, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm.

Thursday, September 7, 6 pm to 8 pm

Summer Sips & Sounds

Music of the 1980s

A Thursday evening concert featuring ‘The Music of the 1980s’ will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 6 pm followed by the performance starting at 6:45 pm. The disco ‘80s was amplified flash, celebrating both big shoulders and big hair. It was the decade that IBM produced the ancestor of all PC computers and boomtown Boca was hailed as Silicon Beach. Tickets are $40 for BRHS members, $45 for nonmembers.

Wednesday, September 13, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

Black Pearls

In conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition will be this special presentation by Dr. Candace Cunningham, Assistant Professor of History at Florida Atlantic University, who specializes in African American history, Women and Gender studies, and Public History. Her research is on the 20th century African American experience with a special emphasis on civil rights, education, gender, and the South, and she conducted oral histories and wrote an essay to accompany the photography exhibit. Town Hall Talk starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Friday, September 22, at 6 pm

Toasts, Tastes & Trolleys / SOLD OUT

Back for the first time since 2019, participants in this delightful fundraiser will meet at the Waterstone Resort & Marina,999 E. Camino Real in Boca Raton (33432) for a champagne reception before riding colorful trolleys to five different restaurants for a bite and a signature drink, ending back at the Waterstone for dessert. Participating restaurants include Cove Brewery, Privaira Hangar, American Social, Sushi by Bou and The Boca Raton. The historically informative and laugh-filled trolley rides are a real hoot. This year’s Toasts, Tastes & Trolleys is SOLD OUT – but it will return in 2024.

Currently on Exhibition

BLACK PEARLS:

The Story of Pearl City

Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community

Assembled by Boca Raton Historical Society Curator Sue Gillis, this exhibit showcases Pearl City, Boca Raton’s oldest neighborhood and its only historically black community, and features Black Pearls, portraits of Pearl City residents by artist Reginal Cunningham on loan from the Boca Raton Museum of Art. These portraits are supplemented by more photographs and memorabilia of Pearl City from the collections of the Boca Raton Historical Society, plus a portable display kiosk.

 




Recommended For You