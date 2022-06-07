The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Welcomes 75+ To Annual Members Meeting

A half-century after it was originally founded, The Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) held its annual Members Meeting at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) on May 18 and more than 75 local supporters attended.

Olivia Hollaus, Founder and Creative Director of Protect My Shoes, a brand focused on creating stylish, sustainable, and effective shoe care products, and former Style Contributor to Boca Magazine, was elected to Board Chair, taking over from Kirsten Stephenson who ably served in that position for the last two years. Other officers include Secretary Denise Alman, Treasurer Christina Karas and Assistant Treasurer Mike Alexander.

Additional SBRHM board members 2022-2023 include Koji Akaboshi, Trenton Cycholl, Terry Fedele, Athena Gounis, Zoe Lanham, Linda Spielmann, and Anthea Walker.

Among the highlights of the 2022 annual Members Meeting were the presentation of two major awards, plus remarks by Frank Saier, who as a young attorney facilitated the filing of the Articles of Incorporation papers to the State for the new Boca Raton Historical Society in 1972 and became Chairman of the Board in the Historical Society's second year.

The Myrtle Butts Fleming Award

Named after one of the original founders of the Boca Raton Historical Society, the prestigious Myrtle Butts Fleming Award is given annually to an outstanding volunteer and supporter. The 2022 award was presented to Barbara Montgomery O'Connell by SBRHM Executive Director Mary Csar.

The new Dave Ashe Award

Named after another founding member who shared his historical memories and memorabilia with BRHS since 1927, this new award recognizes individuals who have contributed valuable, historical artifacts to the museum's collection. The first recipient is Linda Prowe Jackson, who moved to Boca Raton with her family in 1957 and later served as the museum's ambassador to Boca High School alumni and other longtime residents, urging them to contribute to SBRHM's vast array of Boca collectables.

"Linda believed in her city and the importance of history as a guide for the present and future generations," says BRHS Curator Susan Gillis. "We lost her last year at much too young an age, but we are pleased to honor her memory by naming her the first recipient of this award and we're so pleased that it was accepted by her grandson Connor Jackson."